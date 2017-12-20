Late Night Hosts Mock Disney’s Animatronic Trump

From tonight’s #LNSM: Disney World’s animatronic Donald Trump is a sight to behold. 😱 pic.twitter.com/iGo1cVVio5 — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) December 20, 2017

Disney recently debuted it’s Donald Trump animatronic in the Hall of Presidents attraction and while many have ridiculed it, no one mocked it harder than the last night hosts.

First up was Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, who joked about the robot, “Yeah, he’s really making an impact at Disney. Today he deported Aladdin and he gave Scrooge McDuck a tax break. You can tell it’s Trump’s robot, because Putin’s backstage controlling it.”

Fallon also said that Trump felt “honored to be in the Hall of Presidents,” while his robot alter-ego fumbled, “Yer! I’m hernerred to ber in da Herl of Prersidernts!”

He went on to compare Trump’s robot resemblance to that of similar situations with Lucille Ball, Cristiano Ronaldo and Tom Brady, as reported by THR.

Finally, Fallon premiered a faux-advertisement depicting Disney introducing Trump to their Hall of Presidents animatronic lineup.

“It’s great to see all the great children here, with their tiny little hands. We’re all born with tiny hands.” the Trump-bot is heard saying, before beginning to sing, “We have small hands after all.” Afterwards, the ad’s narrator encourages patrons to watch their presentation of the “most inspiring heroes,” the robot Trump then rudely blurts out, “This is lame. I wanna ride the teacups.”

Over on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the recently announced Golden Globes host joked, “Good Lord! Disney World, was that supposed to go in the Haunted Mansion? Did you paint some glue on his head and then throw the wig from 10 feet away? Even Lincoln is looking at him like, ‘This is the worst thing that’s ever happened to me.‘ “

Meyers then went on to quip, “You know, I think, as our Christmas gift to ourselves, we’re just gonna use that as our Trump picture from now on,” Meyers said. “Let’s take care of ourselves. It’s the holiday season.”