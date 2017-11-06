Texas Church Shooter Identified

The gunman that opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, a community southeast of San Antonio, has reportedly been identified as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley.

During a press conference, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed that at least 26 people were killed. However, officials did not name Kelley as the suspect and said the investigation was ongoing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Two law enforcement sources told The New York Times Kelley was the suspect. The name was also reported by CBS News.

Up Next: Pastor’s 14-Year-Old Daughter Killed in Texas Shooting

CBS News also reports that Kelley is a former U.S. Air Force member and received a dishonorable discharge in 2014. He was court martialed that year. He was discharged for “bad conduct,” and was given a year in confinement. He also had his rank lowered, reports Fox News.

ABC News‘ Mark Levine reports that authorities found a post on Kelley’s Facebook page, where he posted a picture of an AR-15.

Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas told the Times that he was briefed by law enforcement authorities, who told him the suspect was killed after a short chase into another county.

Officials said in a press conference that police found him deceased in his vehicle after he crossed into Guadelupe County. Police do not know if he was killed himself or was shot by a local resident at this time.

“He went there, he walked in, started shooting people and then took off” to nearby Guadalupe County, Cuellar told the Times.

More: At Least 24 Killed in Texas Church Shooting

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackett told NBC News that “approximately 25 people” were deceased, including the gunman.

One of the victims was Annabelle Renee Pomeroy, the 14-year-old daughter of Pastor Frank Pomeroy.