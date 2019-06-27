Democratic Debate: Beto O’Rourke Spoke Spanish, and Twitter Loved Cory Booker’s Reaction

The Democratic Presidential Debates kicked off with a priceless viral moment featuring former Rep. Beto O’Rourke and Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ.

As part of his first response during the night one of the debate, the for Texas representative answered a question from Savannah Guthrie about changes to the economy.

His response got a special kick when the presidential hopeful answered both in English and Spanish.

The moment left some of the other participants in shock, as evidenced when the cameras captured Cory Booker staring blankly at his opponent, seemingly shocked at O’Rourke’s Spanish skills.

Viewers took notice of the moment and were quick to comment on the hilarious moment, finding humor in the political debate.

The look on Cory Booker’s face when Beto answered in Spanish 👀#DemDebate — Kenton (@Kenton_la) June 27, 2019

i turned on the the dem debate and beto is speaking in spanish and cory booker looked SOOOOOO goddamn confused i literally cackled — ash! 🌈 (@thestorycfus) June 27, 2019

Cory Booker side-eyeing Beto’s Spanish dissertation is meme-worthy. #DemocraticDebate — Todd (@MrToddsWildRide) June 27, 2019

Booker’s face as Beto spitting Spanish (remember the part of Texas he’s from) is hilarious.#DebateNight — Rev. Ian Harris – Bodega Coder + Tweet Politician (@ianharrisnyc) June 27, 2019

Booker later showed off his own Spanish skills when answering another question from the panel, with other user joking he was simply shocked O’Rourke thought to do it first.

Omg Booker was mad at Beto bc he thought HE was going to be the first one to speak Spanish — Molly Hensley-Clancy (@mollyhc) June 27, 2019

Booker spitting bars in Spanish too?! — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) June 27, 2019

Corey Booker is like I can speak Spanish too #DemDebate 😂 — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) June 27, 2019

The hilarious moments came on night one of the two-night Democratic Presidential candidate debates held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida. Another 10 candidates will meet Thursday as they look to hope to make themselves stand out in the crowded race to take on President Donald Trump in 2020.

Candidates who debated on Wednesday included: Booker, Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. John Delaney Delaney, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; O’Rourke, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

The candidates set to take the stage Thursday include former vice president Joe Biden, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.; South Bend, Indiana; Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.; Sanders, Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.; Author Marianne Williamson and Entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

The debates are airing Wednesday and Thursday from 9 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo. Viewers can also stream the debates on the CNBC site.