Demi Rose Channels Her Inner Nirvana With Crop Top Photo

Demi Rose Mawby is showing off her love for Nirvana. The 25-year-old model took to Instagram Thursday with a jaw-dropping photo of herself posing in a Nirvana crop top with a dreamy late night scene serving as the backdrop for the post. The image, shared with her more than 15 million followers, showed Mawby looking away from the camera as she moved a pair of sunglasses to the top of her head and posed on the balcony of the place she now calls home in Ibiza.

Mawby, who has in the past spoken out about her large fanbase on the platform, shared the snap alongside a questions asking her followers, "if you could travel anywhere in the world right now, where would you go?" Her fans didn't shy away from chiming in with some of their dream locals, with people sounding in with everything from Florida to Mexico to Puerto Rico. Several said they hoped to travel to "Ibiza Magic Island," the very place Mawby captured the snapshot.

While Mawby certainly seems to have travel on the mind in the new year, she spent a good portion of 2021 globetrotting. Throughout last year, the model documented her travels for fans on Instagram, kicking off her months-long escape with a dreamy getaway to the Maldives. During that enviable outing, Mawby posed for plenty of seaside snaps, the trip having clearly made her feel a bit inspirational, as she shared a quote attributed to Zen Shin reading, "a flower does not think of competing to the flower next to it. It just blooms."

After disembarking from the Maldives, Mawby made her way to Kenya in early December. She shared several videos of herself feeding the giraffes roaming the grounds of the resort she was staying at, as well as videos of other animals she had since encountered. She spent the holidays in Tanzania, feeding giraffes and taking a moment to reflect on 2020. In a post shared as the world rang in 2021, Mawby wrote, "New year, more knowledge, more strength. I love how far I have [come] and I'm so ready for what's to come this next year. I love you guys so much. Wishing you all blessings."

Mawby now seems to be settling back to life in Ibiza, where she moved last year. Mawby said she decided to make the big move from London to Ibiza amid coronavirus-related lockdowns, which took a toll on her mental health, telling the Evening Standard she "had up and down days and with so much time on my hands I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things." During this time, she said, the idea of moving popped into her head and she acted on it, calling it "one of the best choices" she has ever made.