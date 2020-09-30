Debate: Donald Trump Repeatedly Interrupts Joe Biden, Causing Viewers to Groan
The first presidential debate between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump began on Tuesday night. During the debate, the two men discussed a number of issues such as the Supreme Court, the COVID-19 crisis, and the integrity of the election. But, as many viewers online noted, they couldn't hear Biden's answers clearly enough as Trump continuously interrupted him throughout the night.
Throughout the night, both Biden and Trump received a set amount of time in which to answer questions from the moderator, Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace. However, Wallace was forced to work overtime as he frequently had to make sure that the two men stuck to the issues at hand and didn't interrupt each other. In particular, he frequently had to ask Trump to allow Biden to finish his answers without any interruptions. At one point, Trump even addressed the fact that Wallace tasked him with not interrupting by saying that it seemed as though he was debating him instead of the former vice president.
As previously mentioned, plenty of users on social media weighed in on the fact that the debate was full of interruptions courtesy of Trump. Read on to see what those users are saying.
Trump’s only strategy is to interrupt Biden to throw him off. It’s embarrassing for the country that this is how the president behaves. #Debates2020— BradVentureTime (@Brad_Libs) September 30, 2020
This is the end result of a society that awards and praises men who interrupt people. #Debates2020— Rebecca Nagle (@rebeccanagle) September 30, 2020
Joe Biden showing compassion and Trump tries to interrupt because he can’t speak to the people like @JoeBiden can #PresidentialDebate2020 #Debates2020— Grant Tabler (@Grant_Tabler27) September 30, 2020
Trump doesn't respect the rules.
He derails.
His strategy is interrupt, insult and impede. #Debates2020— Adrienne Lawrence (@AdrienneLaw) September 30, 2020
Why do they let them interrupt each other? Shouldn’t there be some sort of rule so it actually looks like a professional debate and not two brats whining at each other? #Debates2020— Rachael (@rqdreads) September 30, 2020
Trump is so threatened he feels the need to interrupt every 2 seconds #PresidentialDebate #Debates2020— Mike Elliott (@ThatMikeElliott) September 30, 2020
Word on the street this morning was that Trump didn't prepare for the debate. I guess you don't have to if all you do is interrupt and yell. #Debates2020 #Debate2020— Nareissa's Notes (@NareissasNotes) September 30, 2020