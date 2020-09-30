Debate: Donald Trump Repeatedly Interrupts Joe Biden, Causing Viewers to Groan

The first presidential debate between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump began on Tuesday night. During the debate, the two men discussed a number of issues such as the Supreme Court, the COVID-19 crisis, and the integrity of the election. But, as many viewers online noted, they couldn't hear Biden's answers clearly enough as Trump continuously interrupted him throughout the night.

Throughout the night, both Biden and Trump received a set amount of time in which to answer questions from the moderator, Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace. However, Wallace was forced to work overtime as he frequently had to make sure that the two men stuck to the issues at hand and didn't interrupt each other. In particular, he frequently had to ask Trump to allow Biden to finish his answers without any interruptions. At one point, Trump even addressed the fact that Wallace tasked him with not interrupting by saying that it seemed as though he was debating him instead of the former vice president.

As previously mentioned, plenty of users on social media weighed in on the fact that the debate was full of interruptions courtesy of Trump. Read on to see what those users are saying.