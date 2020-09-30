Debate: Tiffany Trump's Attendance Surprises Onlookers

Tiffany Trump was spotted alongside the rest of the Trump family during the first presidential debate of the season between her father, Donald Trump, and Democratic nominee and former vice president, Joe Biden. The appearance of Tiffany, who is the only child Trump had with his second wife, Marla Maples, came as quite the surprise considering she is seldom seen with the family and occasionally comes to major events.

It turns out the first debate was a special enough of an event for the fourth child of the president to make her presence known. She reportedly flew to Ohio with the rest of the family, including the rest of her siblings. She also was seen in a selfie with her sister-in-law, Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump. Earlier in the year, Tiffany graduated from Georgetown Law School, to which her father tweeted his congratulations, “Great student, great school. Just what I need is a lawyer in the family.” The 26-year-old previously said she has an interest in joining her family's real estate and hospitality business, but she has yet to decide where her next steps will take her.

With Tiffany earning some attention as she was welcomed into the family’s seating area, here is a look at some of the most notable reactions to her appearance.