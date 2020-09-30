Debate: Tiffany Trump's Attendance Surprises Onlookers
Tiffany Trump was spotted alongside the rest of the Trump family during the first presidential debate of the season between her father, Donald Trump, and Democratic nominee and former vice president, Joe Biden. The appearance of Tiffany, who is the only child Trump had with his second wife, Marla Maples, came as quite the surprise considering she is seldom seen with the family and occasionally comes to major events.
It turns out the first debate was a special enough of an event for the fourth child of the president to make her presence known. She reportedly flew to Ohio with the rest of the family, including the rest of her siblings. She also was seen in a selfie with her sister-in-law, Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump. Earlier in the year, Tiffany graduated from Georgetown Law School, to which her father tweeted his congratulations, “Great student, great school. Just what I need is a lawyer in the family.” The 26-year-old previously said she has an interest in joining her family's real estate and hospitality business, but she has yet to decide where her next steps will take her.
With Tiffany earning some attention as she was welcomed into the family’s seating area, here is a look at some of the most notable reactions to her appearance.
prevnext
Wow, Tiffany Trump was allowed out of the house for once? Isn't she supposed to be the embarrassment of the family? 😏 #debate2020— Sheppi (@Sheppi_Lunaris) September 30, 2020
prevnext
The spotlight is literally only on Tiffany trump in the background lol— molly (@isteintraum) September 30, 2020
prevnext
I see that they've propped up #TiffanyTrump up in front... the least controversial Trump kid. #Debates2020 #PresidentialDebate2020— Yolanda Shoshana (@Shoshi) September 30, 2020
prevnext
Wow Tiffany Trump citing. It must suck to be a token in your own family. Oh well. I'm sure she's well compensated.— BlueMocha (@BrownMicelles) September 30, 2020
prevnext
Everytime i see Tiffany trump all I hear is @iamwandasykes in my head
“who tf is Tiffany Trump” 🤣😂🤣😂😂 pic.twitter.com/u2CFgwTR4Y— Rodger Wabbit (@MrRodgerWabbit) September 30, 2020
prevnext
Tiffany’s almost an honorary Trump lmao. I always forget about her and then am reminded she exists!— Matthew Goldstein (@borscht_beltway) September 30, 2020
prev
I wonder if Tiffany Trump being a show pony was written into Marla’s divorce agreement.— Mask Wearing Mom 🦅 (@winemomjill) September 30, 2020