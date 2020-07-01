'Ozark' Season 4: Why Netflix Is Ending the Fan-Favorite Series

Fans were thrilled to learn that one of their favorite shows was being renewed for another season, but it did come with a downside. Netflix announced Ozark was coming back for Season 4, but that it would also be their last. While most fans were accepting, the lead actor Jason Bateman (Marty Byrde) did give reason as to why it would be the last time we see the Byrde family.

"If you keep going for a whole lot longer, you're going to go over the cliff, or up over the peak of the mountain and you end up jumping the shark," Bateman told Collider according to News Week. "So, given the intelligence of Marty Byrde and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney), if they keep going at this pitch for much longer, they're either going to be killed or put in jail. The alternative is to flatten out that pitch so that you don't end up jumping the shark, but then you start stalling just for additional episodes and season." He added that he always saw the the show reaching "three seasons, four seasons, five seasons, something like that."

The 14 episode season will be released in two installments of seven episodes each. Showrunner Chris Mundy spoke with Variety saying, "We're so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes saga right," Mundy said. "It's been such a great adventure for all of us — both on-screen and off — so we're thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible." Mundy will return as an executive producer and writer, while star Jason Bateman will reportedly return to his creative roles behind the camera as well — directing and producing.

Bateman teased that the series will end on a big note saying, "A super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes. I'm excited to end with a bang," he told Deadline. Cindy Holland, VP of Original Content for Netflix, added, "Ozark is a gripping drama that has captivated audiences all around the world and garnered tremendous critical acclaim. We're so grateful to Chris, Jason, Laura, Julia and the entire cast and crew for all their tireless dedication to the show and can't wait to see how the Byrdes' journey comes to a close."

While fans are sad to see them go, they have been supportive on how the cast and crew have chosen to go out. Instead of dragging the storyline on-and-on, they're choosing to end on a great note, and for that, viewers are applauding them.