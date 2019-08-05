Dayton, Ohio Shooting Victims Identities Released: All 9 Lives Remembered

Hours after a deadly mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, another gunman opened fire in a popular nightlife area in Dayton, Ohio. The suspected shooter, identified as Connor Betts, killed nine people including his 22-year-old sister, Meghan, according to Daily Mail.

Betts, 24, opened fire in Dayon’s historic Oregon District at about 1 a.m. local on Sunday. He was killed by police roughly a minute after the shooting spree began, Daily Mail reported.

His sister, Meghan, was the youngest of the nine people killed in the shooting. The others, who have since been identified, ranged in age from 25 to 57. Despite a number of the victims being black, police have said there is no indication at this time that the shooting was a hate crime.

In addition to the nine people killed, 27 others were injured, CBS News reported. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley noted that the quick response from police prevented Betts from entering nearby bars, potentially killing or injuring far more people.

“While this is a sad day for the city, I am amazed by the quick response of the people that saved literally hundreds of lives,” he told reporters.

Whaley said on Sunday the motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time, adding, “Speculating at this point would be premature.” He promised to share more information once it was available. Police were said to be searching Betts’ home in the hopes of uncovering more information or evidence about the shooting.

Matt Carper, Assistant Chief of the Dayton Police Department declined to comment on whether the Betts family was cooperating with police during a noon press conference on Sunday. Additionally, he did not comment on a possible or confirmed motive, but said it appeared victims were shot at random.

“Due to the short timeline of the violence it’s hard to imagine there was much discrimination in the shooting,” he said.

Carper also declined to address speculation that the shooter was photographed wearing clothing with satanic symbols.

“Today is the 250th mass shooting in America. It’s sad that it was in the city of Dayton,” he said.

The shooting occurred a little over 12 hours after another mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. That shooting saw 20 people killed and 26 more injured after a gunman, since identified as a 21-year-old male, entered a Walmart. He was captured alive and taken into police custody. NPR reported that the shooter traveled more than 600 miles from his home in Allen, Texas to carry out the shooting.

Slide 4

Saeed Saleh

Saeed Saleh has also been confirmed as one of the nine people killed in the Dayton shooting on Sunday. No information was immediately available about him, however, due to his common name.

Thomas McNichols

Thomas McNichols, a father-of-four according to the Dayton Daily News, was killed on Sunday along with eight others. He had two daughters and two sons who ranged in age from 2 to 8 years old. Donna Johnson, McNichols’ aunt, told the newspaper he was known as a “gentle giant.”

Similarly, cousin Jevin Lamar, told the New York Times that McNichols was “a great father, a great brother — he was a protector.”

He attended Dunbar High School and worked in a factory in Dayton, NPR reported. He was in the Oregon District for a night out with a cousin.







Nicholas Cumer

Nicholas Cumer, 25, has been studying in the master of cancer care program at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania before he was shot and killed in Dayton, Ohio on Sunday, according to NPR. He was in Dayton for an internship program with the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance, the outlet said.

The university released a statement about his death after police confirmed the news.

“Nicholas was dedicated to caring for others,” Saint Francis University said in a statement. “He was recognized at the 2019 Community Engagement Awards among students who had completed 100+ hours of service. In addition he was a graduate assistant with the university marching band.”

Buzzfeed News noted that Cumer was active on social media, often sharing verses from The Bible.







Meghan Betts

Police confirmed on Sunday that Betts killed his own sister, Meghan Betts, in the Dayton shooting, according to WKRN. The outlet reported that Meghan was the youngest person killed in the shooting. She and Betts came out together the night of the shooting, NPR reported. They separated at some point, Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said. She was one of the first people killed in Betts’ rampage, NPR revealed.

According to NPR, she was a student at Wright State University, studying Earth and environmental sciences. Her LinkedIn page reveals she had been working as a tour guide at Montana’s Missoula SmokeJumper Visitor Center. In that position, she was responsible for teaching visitors about the work of fire fighters in remote areas.







Lois Oglesby

Lois Oglesby was also killed in the Dayton shooting. She was a mom-of-two, a friend told the Dayton Daily News, and was studying nursing in college. Oglesby recently welcomed a child, and had been on maternity leave until a short time before the shooting. Her uncle told the Washington Post she gave birth a month ago.

Her friend, Derasha Merrett, told the Dayton Daily News Oglesby’s death was a great loss. The pair grew up together and remained friends into adulthood, she said.

“We grew up as cousins,” Merrett said. “We grew up in the same church, on the same drill team. She works at my kids’ daycare. We all grew up in this little town. We’re all family. We’re all hurting behind this.”

Merrett added, “She loves her kids unconditionally. She was a wonderful mother, a wonderful person.”

She was 27 years old. Her uncle, Joel Oglesby, described her as “a very devoted mother” to her kids. She was working as a nursing assistant and attending school.

Derrick Fudge

Derrick Fudge was the oldest person killed in the Dayton shooting. He was a resident of Springfield, Ohio, according to NPR, but was visiting the Oregon District with his son, according to niece Asia Fudge. Buzzfeed News reported that his Facebook page lists New York as his home prior to Ohio.

She told NPR he was the proud owner of a dog he loved very much. He was also beloved by his family members.

“He had a dog … that he loved dearly. … He was fun, happy,” Asia shared.

Buzzfeed noted that Fudge had several photos of the dog on his social media pages. He even called her his “baby girl” in one.

Derrick is survived by his five siblings, as well as other family members.

His niece told NPR, “Everyone’s just trying to come together and get through it as best as we can.”

A friend named Tammy Napier Myers mourned him on Facebook.

“I just found out that a friend lost his life last night in the Dayton shooting,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “It once again reminds me of just how precious life truly is… Time is one of the most beautiful gifts we’re given, but once it’s gone it’s something that we can’t get back.”











Beatrice Warren-Curtis, Monica Brickhouse

Beatrice Warren-Curtis was out with her close friend, Monica Brickhouse, when she was shot and killed in the Dayton shooting on Sunday, according to Buzzfeed. She was known to those close to her as Nicole Curtis.

A friend, Tonya Amos, talked about their passing on social media, revealing that she was “devastated.”

“I was devastated this morning when I got the news and still don’t feel like I have a heartbeat inside of me. Nicole Curtis and Monica Storey Brickhouse were like two of my work daughters,” Amos wrote.

She continued, “I had the opportunity to manage and mentor them for some years. We sat beside each other everyday. We have laughed and cried together. Shared life stories and supported each other. These two ladies were very special to me. I’m sad and mad and this senseless loss. I cannot imagine how their families feel if I’m feeling this way. Lord have Mercy.”

As for Brickhouse, Buzzfeed News reported that she had been living in Virginia Beach, Virginia, but was originally from Springfield, Ohio. She appears to have been the owner of a catering, design and event planning business by the name of Two Good Girls.

Another friend likened them to sisters in a social media post.

“This just can’t be real. I just saw you both a month ago after my moms passing,” Brittany Hart wrote on Facebook. “Like you two have always done y’all checked in on my family and made your love for my family known. I am in shock!!! Monica Storey Brickhouse you were like another aunt to me! … To lose a loved one to senseless violence is just unfair, especially since it could be preventable !!”

Monica Storey Brickhouse

Monica Storey Brickhouse, a Springfield, Ohio native, was out with friend Beatrice Warren-Curtis when she was killed on Sunday, according to NPR. She had moved away to Virginia Beach, Virginia, according to her social media profiles.

NPR reported that she worked as a recovery specialist for a company called Anthem. She also owned a design, event planning and catering business called Two Good Girls, social media showed.

Before joining the workforce, Brickhouse attended Springfield South High School and went to College for America at Southern New Hampshire University.

Logan Turner

Logan Turner

Logan Turner, who recently celebrated his 30th birthday according to Buzzfeed News, was shot and killed in Dayton on Sunday. His mother told the Dayton Daily News he was the “world’s best son.”

“He was very generous and loving,” she recalled. “Everyone loved Logan. He was a happy go lucky guy.”

Before his death, Turner worked as a machinist in Springboro, Ohio. He’s a graduate of Sinclair Community College and Toledo University, his mother told the Dayton Daily News. He graduated from the latter university with a degree in engineering.

Turner was memorialized on Twitter by a high school guidance counselor who knew him. Ryan Wilhite shared a photo of Turner playing football in high school, remembering him as “a great young man.”

“Heart is broken,” he wrote. “Such a great young man lost too soon. Praying for comfort and healing for his family and all of his teammates who loved him so much. Rest easy 78.”





