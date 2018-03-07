Daylight Saving Time 2018: Clocks Spring Forward Sunday

It’s almost time to mark the coming of spring by springing forward an hour.

Daylight saving time begins this Sunday, March 11, at 2:00 a.m., and while it means you’ll lose one hour of sleep, it also means that you’ll be welcoming an extra hour of sunlight.

The introduction of the time change means that the time on many devices will need to be changed. Devices like iPhones, computers, and any other internet-enabled gadget will likely make the switch automatically, but if you rely on a manual alarm clock to wake up in the morning you might need to leave yourself a reminder to change the time. Things like microwaves and other time displays will also be required to be manually updated.

This year marks the 100th year since the tradition was first enacted, according to PEOPLE.

In the spring of 1918, the federal government enacted Daylight saving time as a means to save coal during World War I. While the practice was only meant to exist during wartime, and was technically ended later that same year, many regions continued to follow it. The government put the practice back into place in 1966.

In 2007, the Department of Transportation (DOT), expanded daylight saving time to encompass about 65% of the year. The agency continues to observe the twice-yearly time swap because it reportedly saves energy, cuts down on traffic accidents and reduces crime.

While daylight saving time is widely practiced, some states, including Hawaii and most of Arizona, forgo it. The latter opted out of the practice in 1968, though certain Native American reservations in the state still participate. The islands of American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands abstain as well.

Daylight saving time will come to an end in November, giving you an extra hour of sleep while you lose that extra hour of daylight.