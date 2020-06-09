Second Alleged Looter Arrested in Connection to St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn's Murder

St. Louis police arrested a second man in connection to the death of retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Capt. David Dorn Sunday. Dorn was killed on June 2 during a pawn shop looting amid the protests against police brutality in the city. Jimmie Robinson, 27, was arrested and charged with burglary, armed criminal action, stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Stephan Cannon, 24, was charged with first-degree murder, robbery, burglary, armed criminal action, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. A witness identified Cannon as the man seen in surveillance footage from Lee's Pawn and Jewelry, reports Fox2. Police said Robinson, who is also from St. Louis, was connected to the incident. Bond was not allowed for Cannon, but bond was set at $30,000 for Robinson, police said.

Officers also arrested Jimmie Robinson & the @STLCAO issued one count of Burglary 1st, one count of Armed Criminal Action, and one count of Stealing (F). Bond was set at $30,000 cash only. #ArrestsMade pic.twitter.com/iLHCmBShuu — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 7, 2020

Cannon told authorities he was in the store at the time of the murder and cut his hair after he saw the photo police distributed, according to court documents. A television stolen from the pawn shop was also found where Cannon was arrested, and it matched a serial number at the store. "Based upon the diligent work of the police department, collaboration with the Circuit Attorney's Office, and the cooperation from the outraged community, we have issued charges for the tragic murder of former Captain David Dorn," Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said in a statement.

According to court documents, a Pontiac G6 pulled up to the store during the early morning hours of June 2. Surveillance footage allegedly shows multiple people left the vehicle to go into the store, including Cannon and the driver. The two are then seen running around the store, with the driver taking televisions to the door and giving them to another person. Cannon was seen leaving the store just as Down arrived. Cannon walked toward a street corner with a gun pointed at Dorn, according to KMOV. "Multiple plumes of smoke" were seen coming from the spot Cannon stood, and police said they later found shell casings.

Relative to the investigation into the murder of Ret. Capt. David Dorn, officers arrested Stephan Cannon & the @stlcao issued one count of Murder 1st, one count of Burglary 1st, one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm & two counts of Armed Criminal Action. Bond not allowed. pic.twitter.com/WzkXCa55fW — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 7, 2020

Dorn, 77, worked for the St. Louis police department for 38 years and later became the police chief of Moline Acres, Missouri. "[Dorn] was murdered by looters at a pawn shop. He was the type of brother that would've given his life to save them if he had to," the Ethical Society of Police of St. Louis said in a statement. "Violence is not the answer, whether it's a citizen or an officer."