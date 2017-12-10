Louisiana Student’s Elated Reaction to Snow is Going Viral

Im from Louisiana it doesn’t snow here often 😂❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/jAD0p8MZzQ — Da’Quan Bellard (@AlmightyChipp) December 8, 2017

While most of us groan when we see snow, Louisiana college student Da’Quan Bellard celebrates it by running around without a shirt on and creating a late-year viral sensation.

Bellard, an Opelousas native who lives in Baton Rouge while attending LSU, filmed himself frolicking in the snow and busting with excitement. The soundtrack to the minute-long video was Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles,” which Bellard tried to lip-sync.

Bellard posted the video on Twitter, where he raked in more than 38,000 retweets and 82,000 likes. People who responded loved the video, which showed so much joy at a time when there’s so much sad news.

“This made me smile,” a user wrote. “Sometimes it’s the little things that can make us happy that many people take for granted. I’m from CO and when my cousin came to visit he was stunned by the mountains something I took for granted. Until I moved. Enjoy the snow!”

Carlton herself commented on the clip! “This is better than the actual video for this song. I feel your joy man. Love, V,” the singer wrote.

“Smiling. Simple joys,” another Twitter user wrote.

“I really need to see this whole, uncut video [laugh out loud],” another wrote.

The 22-year-old Bellard is a track and field athlete at LSU, majoring in sport administration, according to his school bio.

