Danielle ‘Bhad Bhabie’ Bregoli’s McDonald’s Tweet Just Embroiled Her in an International Conflict

Danielle Bregoli’s upcoming show in Jordan has been canceled after she apparently expressed support for Israel on Twitter in response to a campaign by the local brand of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign, according to The Times of Israel.

Bregoli — known to some as the “Cash Me Outside” girl — was set to perform in Amman, Jordan on July 8. The following day, she was to perform in Tel Aviv, Israel. Social media users in Jordan, as well as BDS Jordan, launched an online campaign calling for the cancellation of the 16-year-old rapper’s appearance after a 2018 tweet from the star showing support for Israel surfaced.

The tweet in question featured photos of Bregoli at an event hosted by Creative Community for Peace, an NGO pushing for peace between Israel and Palestine. The group opposes the BDS movement.

Bregoli further made trouble for herself by sarcastically responding to a tweet she was tagged in, written entirely in Arabic, with an answer about McDonald’s, according to TMZ. The tweet has since been deleted.

“Why yes, I do like McDonald’s fries. They be tasting good as f— sometimes. I appreciate u askin [b—-]. Much love,” she tweeted.

It turns out the Arabic tweet was sent by a prominent Palestinian marathon runner. The athlete suggested in the message that Jordanian concert goers boycott the show, citing Bregoli’s apparent support for Israel.

Sources close to Bregoli say the situation was blown out of proportion. The rapper did not bother to translate the tweet, according to insiders, and was not intentionally disrespectful to the Palestinian athlete. TMZ reported that Bregoli has not taken a stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

She will, however, still be performing in Israel. At least, as long as that show doesn’t get canceled too.

After the tweet was unearthed, the Jordanian production company POP! said Bregoli’s show had been called off. As for why, POP! claimed Bregoli’s support of Israel went against the company’s values, and therefore violated the contract she signed with them.

BDS Jordan took ownership for the cancel, alleging that its efforts to get the show called off worked.