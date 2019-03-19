Dairy Queen Brings Back Free Cone Day to Celebrate Spring

Dairy Queen is ushering in spring with free ice cream.

Wednesday, March 20 not only marks the official first day of spring, but also Dairy Queen’s fifth annual Free Cone Day, meaning that the beloved chain of soft serve ice cream will be handing out free small vanilla soft-serve cones to every customer that stops by.

The event, which runs all day while supplies last at participating Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill stores, is only good for one cone per customer. Dairy Queen’s fifth annual Free Cone Day also serves as a fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Prior to the launch of this year’s Free Cone Day, DQ conducted a survey to learn the affects that free ice cream has on people, with 99.2 percent of Americans surveyed saying that a free DQ cone would make them happy. The survey also found that “people are happier on Free Cone Day than they are on their own birthday” and that 61.6 percent of customers would share their DQ cone with a significant other.

“We love that our tradition of Free Cone Day has become synonymous with return of warmer weather and bringing people together,” Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at ADQ, said in a press release. “We know the start of soft-serve season brings joy to our fans, and we can’t wait to help spread smiles.”

News that Free Cone Day would be making its annual return was met with cheers from those on social media eager to get free ice cream and celebrate the arrival of spring and warmer weather.

“I worked on free cone day last year. Everybody had a smile on their face,” one Instagram user wrote.

“I’ll be there for mine,” another commented.

To continue the celebration, Dairy Queen has a deal after Free Cone Day, too. From Thursday, March 21 until Sunday, March 31, customers can receive a small regular or dipped soft serve cone for 50 cents through the chain’s mobile app. The mobile app will also allow customers to score national weekly exclusive DQ deals on treats, food, and beverage throughout the year.