Dairy Queen's Blizzard for July Will Be a Must for Chocolate Chip Cookie Fans

Dairy Queen's Blizzard of the Month for July will definitely have chocolate chip cookie fans rushing to its restaurants. The company teamed up with Nestle to offer the Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Blizzard treat, which includes real chunks of soft-baked chocolate chip cookies mixed with the classic Dairy Queen soft serve. It is sure to help cool off customers during the dog days of summer.

The Blizzard features cookie chunks and mini chocolate morsels mixed in the soft serve. Dairy Queen promises the treat will bring back memories of the "comforting feeling" that comes with dipping a soft cookie in cold milk. "Cookies and milk? Good. Cookies and DQ soft serve? *chef’s kiss* Perfection" reads the company's statement on the treat. "In the Nestle Toll House Cookie Blizzard Treat, two timeless flavors you love come together to create a new tradition for chocolate chip cookie lovers to cherish for years to come."

You had us at soft-baked cookies & famous soft-serve! We’re partnering w/ the Dairy Queen® brand for July’s BLIZZARD of the Month. Visit your DQ location for the Nestlé® Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie BLIZZARD Treat. Available for a #limitedtime @ participating U.S. locations. pic.twitter.com/g6JI0FG3va — Nestlé Professional (@NestleProUSA) June 28, 2021

The treat will absolutely fill customers up. The mini size has 320 calories and 11 grams of total fat. A large Cookie Blizzard has 970 calories and 35 grams of fat. This is actually not too outrageous, considering how dangerous some of the other Dairy Queen Blizzard flavors are. According to Eat This, Not That!, the worst Blizzard to order is the Brownie Dough Blizzard. A large one has 1,400 calories and 65 grams of total fat. The mini-sized Cookie Blizzard is not too far off from the site's top recommendation, the Choco-Dipped Strawberry Blizzard, which has 310 calories and 11 grams of fat.

Aside from the Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Blizzard, there are several other limited flavors available in some DQs this summer. You can also get the Girl Scout Thin Mints Blizzard, the Drumstick with Peanuts treat, the Brownie Batter Blizzard, the Frosted Animal Cookie flavor, the Raspberry Fudge Bliss Blizzard, and the Cotton Candy Blizzard now. The Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Blizzard and Oreo Cookie Blizzard are both available now as well, in case you want a different cookie-themed option.