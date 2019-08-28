Dairy Queen Releases 2 Brand New Blizzards

Dairy Queen is celebrating the dog days of summer with the launch of two new Blizzards: the Harvest Berry Pie Blizzard and the Heath Caramel Brownie Blizzard. Debuting as part of the beloved ice cream chain’s Fall Blizzard Treat Menu, the new cool treats are now available at Dairy Queen locations nationwide.

The Harvest Berry Pie Blizzard Treat boasts “creamy DQ vanilla soft serve blended with raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pie crust pieces and graham.

The Heath Caramel Brownie Blizzard Treat is described as “a decadent trio of crunchy HEATH pieces, brownie pieces and rich caramel topping mixed with DQ vanilla soft serve.”

In addition to the return of its seasonal menu favorites, including the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, the two new flavors are among a growing a list of others currently available on the annual Fall Blizzard Treat Menu.

Described as “the quintessential fall flavor,” the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat features a combination of real pumpkin pie pieces and DQ vanilla soft serve that is topped with whipped topping and a touch of nutmeg. Unfortunately, this popular flavor is only available for a limited time only through September.

Next up on the chilled down menu is the Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat, which features soft Snickerdoodle cookie dough pieces sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar that are blended with signature DQ vanilla soft serve.

“The second annual Fall Blizzard Treat Menu reflects the flavors and joy of the season, offering something for every palate,” Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at American Dairy Queen (ADQ), said in a press release.

The highly anticipated return of the menu was debuted alongside the launch of something truly unique: Fall Blizzard Treat Candle Collection. The collection features five “tasty autumn aromas” inspired by the Blizzards mentioned above.

“We’re excited for fans to fill their noses with delectable scents and delight their taste buds with red spoons of delicious flavor,” Hokanson said.

Fans could score the complimentary candle collection by signing up at DQCandleCollection.com. Unfortunately, the candles only came in a limited supply and sold out in less than 30 minutes, according to a spokesperson who spoke to Delish.

The spokesperson did offer a little hope, though, telling the outlet that “a few lucky fans may be surprised and delighted with the Fall Blizzard Treat Candle Collection, DQ gift cards and other goodies throughout the season.”