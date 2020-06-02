Crew Dragon Successfully Docks With International Space Station, and SpaceX Fans Are Ecstatic

SpaceX was successfully able to launch Crew Dragon into space on Saturday days after weather delayed the event. According to The Verge, the spacecraft then successfully docked onto the International Space Station (ISS), upon which astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will now begin an extended stay of up to four months. Based on the response to this news on Twitter, SpaceX fans couldn't be more thrilled that Crew Dragon was able to finally dock on the ISS.

Hurley and Behnken, the two astronauts who were on board the Crew Dragon, will now join NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner on the ISS. Following the news of their successful docking on the ISS, Hurley issued a statement in which he thanked everyone involved for making this historic moment happen. He said, after the docking was completed, “It’s been a real honor to be a small part of this nine-year endeavor since the last time a United States spaceship docked with the International Space Station. We have to congratulate the men and women of SpaceX, at Hawthorne McGregor and at Kennedy Space Center. Their incredible efforts over the last several years to make this possible can not go overstated.”

Of course, SpaceX fans were overjoyed to hear that Crew Dragon was able to successfully dock on the ISS. On Twitter, many of those very fans promptly congratulated those involved in the launch on this major moment.