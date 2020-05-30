SpaceX Launch: Twitter Awestruck by Crew Dragon Liftoff

The SpaceX launch just took place at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and Twitter is Awestruck by the Crew Dragon liftoff. The historic launch marks the first-ever crewed mission for the commercial spaceflight company. It is also the first time NASA astronauts have lifted off from American soil since 2011. The launch was originally set to take place on Wednesday, but due to weather concerns, it had to be moved to Saturday.

The Crew Dragon team is 49-year-old Robert Behnken and 53-year-old Douglas Hurley. Both are veteran astronauts who work for NASA. However, they specifically trained with SpaceX to fly the Dragon capsule. Behnken and Hurley began their careers as military test pilots, and have spent hundreds of hours piloting supersonic jets. Additionally, they also previously flew Space Shuttle missions. Scroll down to see what social media is saying about the big launch!