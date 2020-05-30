SpaceX Launch: Twitter Awestruck by Crew Dragon Liftoff
The SpaceX launch just took place at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and Twitter is Awestruck by the Crew Dragon liftoff. The historic launch marks the first-ever crewed mission for the commercial spaceflight company. It is also the first time NASA astronauts have lifted off from American soil since 2011. The launch was originally set to take place on Wednesday, but due to weather concerns, it had to be moved to Saturday.
The Crew Dragon team is 49-year-old Robert Behnken and 53-year-old Douglas Hurley. Both are veteran astronauts who work for NASA. However, they specifically trained with SpaceX to fly the Dragon capsule. Behnken and Hurley began their careers as military test pilots, and have spent hundreds of hours piloting supersonic jets. Additionally, they also previously flew Space Shuttle missions. Scroll down to see what social media is saying about the big launch!
We have liftoff! #SpaceX #SpaceXDragon #Demo2 pic.twitter.com/GswAVL9qG1— Marko Onninen (@M_Onninen) May 30, 2020
We have liftoff from the United States of America! #LaunchAmerica #SpaceX— Mike Tufano (@RealMikeT) May 30, 2020
Safe journey guys #SpaceX #LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/jGqEwgdAda— martyn notman (@NFGmart) May 30, 2020
THAT THANG SOARIN! #SpaceX— michael (@_macoaguero) May 30, 2020
HISTORY #SpaceX pic.twitter.com/sjicy680QL— Theo (@tprstly) May 30, 2020
OUR BOYS ARE IN SPACE....First American launch in over 9 years...now the fun part#spacexlaunch #NASA #SpaceX #ISS— Lemonz (@LemonzCasts) May 30, 2020
That was one of the coolest things I’ve ever watched.! #SpaceX— Marcus Goode (@Whats_Goode_) May 30, 2020