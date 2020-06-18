Cream of Wheat Logo Overhaul Sparks Debate on Social Media

News that B&G Foods will be conducting an "immediate review" of the Cream of Wheat logo has sparked a fierce debate on social media. The food company announced the potential rebrand Thursday morning in response to growing calls for brands to take accountability for the racial stereotypes adorning their products, making it the fourth brand in the span of just 24 hours to announce a review of packaging over racist origins.

Having come under scrutiny in recent days for the racist origins of the smiling Black chef taking center stage on its packaging, the food company acknowledged that "there are concerns regarding the Chef image, and we are committed to evaluating our packaging and will proactively take steps to ensure that we and our brands do not inadvertently contribute to systemic racism." For 130 years, the Cream of Wheat logo has borne the image of a smiling Black chef, who, prior to basing its image on late Chicago chef Frank L. White, was based on Rastus, a black caricature that appeared in minstrel shows in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In early Cream of Wheat advertisements, the chef was depicted as being formerly enslaved, slow-witted, and nearly illiterate. Although the image has been adapted, many argue that the racial undertones remain, prompting B&G Foods' decision.

The move followed on the heels of announcements from the parent companies of Aunt Jemima breakfast products, Uncle Ben's rice, and Mrs. Butterworth's that the brands would be undergoing an overhaul. News that Cream of Wheat would be taking similar measures sparked immediate response on social media. Keep scrolling to see all the reactions coming in on Twitter.