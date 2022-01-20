COVID Test Kits Are Now Available on Amazon, But You’ll Need to Hurry Before They Sell Out

Although the White House has plans to finally distribute free at-home COVID-19 tests to millions of Americans, there are also several tests available on Amazon. Since case numbers began rising as the omicron coronavirus variant began spreading, the demand for tests has climbed in recent weeks. If you need the tests quicker than the U.S. Postal Service can deliver the free tests, there are several options.

On Wednesday, the Biden Administration officially launched COVIDTests.gov, which all Americans can use to receive a package of four free at-home tests, one pack per household. The orders ship within seven to 12 days. However, for anyone who has a family gathering or other important event planned, that might not be soon enough.The free tests will also be rapid antigen tests (not PCR tests) which can be purchased on Amazon.

Earlier this month, the Biden Administration also ordered private insurance companies to cover the cost of rapid antigen coronavirus tests. The reimbursement will only apply to tests purchased after the rule went into effect on Jan. 15. It may take time for this process to get started though, as insurance companies will need to set up their own systems to process reimbursements. Below is a list of some of the tests you’ll find on Amazon’s site that are in stock as of this writing.

The On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Self-Test packages are now on sale for just $24. Each package includes two tests. Although it might take a few weeks to receive a single pack of two, 20 packs are now in stock for $229.99, or $11.50 per test. The tests are considered highly accurate and can provide a result within 10 minutes.

The iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test is one of the cheapest available on Amazon, reports BGR. They are sold in packs of two for just $19.80. They can provide results within 15 minutes. These are nasal swab tests.

The Lucira Check It COVID-19 Test Kit is advertised as “PCR-quality” and is accurate 98% of the time. The single-use test is $89 on Amazon, although a $14 coupon is available to knock the price down. It can also be used to detect the Omicron variant.

Amazon’s COVID-19 Test Collection Kit is a PCR test instead of a rapid at-home test. It costs $39.99. However, you do have to send the test via UPS to get a result. Amazon does include a UPS pre-paid next-day shipping label in the package.

The DxTerity COVID-19 Saliva at-Home Collection Kit test is a little bit more pricey compared to Amazon’s test, but it does come from a well-respected company. Some Amazon customers have reported receiving results quicker than the Amazon brand test.