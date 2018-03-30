See Photos of Tragic Couple Who Hugged Before Jumping in Path of Train

A year before she and her boyfriend jumped to their deaths in front of a moving train, Melissa Wood wrote on Facebook that she “has never been so happy in her entire life.”

The first photos of 27-year-old Wood and 34-year-old Christopher Linley, both from Doncaster, England, emerged this week after horrified witnesses described seeing the pair embrace before leaping onto the train tracks at Doncaster Railway Station Tuesday night.

Just an hour before, the couple bought tickets to allow them to get past the barriers.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Tuesday but were unable to save either of the pair and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Melissa’s family said on social media that her death left a “huge gap in the hearts of all” and her mother said she wanted to thank everyone who may have tried to help her daughter.

A British Transport Police spokesman told The Sun that “at 6:46 p.m., a man and woman were seen on CCTV arriving at the station. They moved around the concourse and various platforms, occasionally sitting in waiting rooms. At 8:23 p.m., they were struck by a train on the tracks at Platform 1.”

Police said they are investigating and would like to “speak to anyone who was at the station and saw the two people beforehand, or saw the incident, and hasn’t spoken to police yet.”

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious but officers would like to establish their movements that evening,” the spokesman said.

Just over a year before the couple leaped to their deaths, Wood expressed her joy at her relationship with Linley in her final post on Facebook, writing, “I have never been so happy in my entire life, I love my home and I have the best guy ever and a massive tub of chocolate loving life always. Be happy and do whatever you want, f— whatever anyone else thinks.”

The pair often shared photos of themselves together on social media.

“My happiness is easily explained. I have finally found the one person on the face of the planet who is as cool, relaxed and totally into happiness as me,” Linley wrote.

Earlier this week Virgin Trains confirmed the incident had caused trains to be canceled as a result.

My heart is broken for all involved in this tragic incident. Services are returning to normal but so much pain will remain. If you have been affected by tonight’s events, please talk to the @samaritans on 116 123. 24/7 #SmallTalkSavesLives. #ItsOkayToTalk, it’s @TimeToChange. ^BG pic.twitter.com/4V2PxW80Oq — Virgin Trains EC (@Virgin_TrainsEC) March 27, 2018

Writing on the firm’s official Twitter account, a spokesman said: “My heart is broken for all involved in this tragic incident. Services are returning to normal but so much pain will remain.”