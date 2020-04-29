Coronavirus TikTok Video of Nurses Mocking Dancing Funeral Meme Catching Major Backlash
A new TikTok video made by a group of nurses has caused major backlash online. The video features a team in scrubs, dancing to music while carrying a corpse on their shoulders in a bag marked "COVID-19." Given the fact that the U.S. hit a number of grim milestones in its ongoing battle with the pandemic, it was not well-received.
Earlier this week, the U.S. had confirmed more than one million cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, that number has climbed to 1,037,526, with more than 60,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Things have been made more complicated, as well, with states starting to lift their Stay-at-Home restrictions, despite not meeting the federal guidelines and going against the advice of health experts. And then there are the endless sappy commercials.
The corona tik tok nurse videos cannot get any wor... pic.twitter.com/vVNjbX5cNm— ESSENTIAL Julia Song (@realjuliasong) April 29, 2020
Obviously, the video has generated a lot of negative feedback for making light of a dire situation. Although others saw it as a simple coping mechanism for overworked hospital staff. Naturally, the two opinions collided on Twitter, generating plenty of conversation.
This *literally* might be the single most tasteless thing I have seen all year... and 2020 has been horrendous.#TikTokNurses @JonahDispatch @thedispatch @jonathanvswan https://t.co/55bAM0haej— Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) April 29, 2020
Pls take tiktok away from nurses, they’re clearly VERY overwhelmed— jane (@_janecakes) April 29, 2020
Is this Real? pic.twitter.com/gIJr5CbWK3— KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) April 29, 2020
They are carrying Covid19's dead body... because they just beat it. To the sound of the funeral meme that has been going around.
I think people are overinterpretting this tiktok. It isn't nurses carry a body of a person who died of Covid-19.— Roman 'Car On A Virus' Yoder 🧢 (@masteryodaiv) April 29, 2020
I find it funny that the news are saying that the hospitals are being overwhelmed and the doctors and nurses are exhausted but they are posting stupid videos on TikTok 🤷♀️🤦♀️. #Covid_19 #coronavirus— Marissa Williams (@DeadlyMarissa) April 29, 2020
I don’t know if it is from being off work for a week, the debate on opening up the states, people protesting, TikTok nurses.....but coming into work tonight gave me some severe anxiety.
But hey! Let’s do a TikTok to show everyone how great nurses have it. 🙄— 🤷🏼♀️ (@CrystalInCLE) April 29, 2020
All of these TikTok videos with choreographed nurses in hospitals are starting to rattle me. pic.twitter.com/9TSm7LZmuX— J.A. (@BigMeetyClaws) April 29, 2020
If I see one more choreographed TikTok made by nurses in hospitals, I’ll never call a fucking nurse a hero again. Idgaf come at me pic.twitter.com/8QjPzDkLne— Luis Encarnacion (@GUUN_GUUN) April 29, 2020
I agree that it should never have been a tiktok thing, But, knowing a number of first responder's (cops, paramedics, nurses etc.) A very dark sense of humor is not meant as a way of offending or insulting anyone, but rather a coping mechanism for the horrible they see every day.— Troy Boulay (@tboulay) April 29, 2020
If Nurses and doctors want to make a tiktok in ppe let them. The amount of stress they are under is crazy and all they want to do is have abit of fun. Lighten up— danielle (@danwoodxx) April 26, 2020
"Kill all nurses" - Twitter every time a dancing nurse TikTok video gets posted. You guys have zero chill.— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 26, 2020
What kind of asshole has a problem with nurses using tiktok to keep themselves sane?— Baby Yoda’s Mama (@samanthafraser) April 29, 2020