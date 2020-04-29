Coronavirus TikTok Video of Nurses Mocking Dancing Funeral Meme Catching Major Backlash

A new TikTok video made by a group of nurses has caused major backlash online. The video features a team in scrubs, dancing to music while carrying a corpse on their shoulders in a bag marked "COVID-19." Given the fact that the U.S. hit a number of grim milestones in its ongoing battle with the pandemic, it was not well-received.

Earlier this week, the U.S. had confirmed more than one million cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, that number has climbed to 1,037,526, with more than 60,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Things have been made more complicated, as well, with states starting to lift their Stay-at-Home restrictions, despite not meeting the federal guidelines and going against the advice of health experts. And then there are the endless sappy commercials.

The corona tik tok nurse videos cannot get any wor... pic.twitter.com/vVNjbX5cNm — ESSENTIAL Julia Song (@realjuliasong) April 29, 2020

Obviously, the video has generated a lot of negative feedback for making light of a dire situation. Although others saw it as a simple coping mechanism for overworked hospital staff. Naturally, the two opinions collided on Twitter, generating plenty of conversation.