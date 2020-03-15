Coronavirus Store Closings: All the Stores Closing Early or Temporarily Shut Down

With the coronavirus causing havoc across the globe, several business are following the example of the sports and entertainment world to halt the spread. While some stores and business are outright closing, several are keeping their doors open while changing their customary hours.

This includes stores like Walmart, Publix, and many more. Not only have these business reached out to customers with messages informing them of changes to their routines, they’ve also altered practices to get things more streamlined to aid employees and limit contact with potential virus carriers.

Apple became one of the first to close their stores amid the coronavirus spread, shutting the doors until at least March 28 for stores outside of China. Publix also took extraordinary steps to limit customer exposure by shortening hours to close early.

While there have been fights and struggles the past week, including empty shelves and frustrated citizens looking for an answer, these limits will likely add to the positive good as the United States and the rest of globe work against the disease.

Scroll down to see a few of the stores that are closing, trimming hours, or changing policies in the wake of the pandemic.

Grocery Stores

A Message from Harris Teeter About the Coronavirus – We’re Here for Our Shoppers & Communities: https://t.co/r6H9fIHezd — Harris Teeter (@HarrisTeeter) March 13, 2020

Several grocery stores are temporarily changing hours in light of the coronovirus spread. This includes the following stores beginning either Saturday night or Sunday:

Harris Teeter (stores will open at normal time and close at 9 p.m.), H-E-B (close Saturday night at 8 p.m. before shifting to an 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. schedule), Fred Meyer (no longer open overnight), Giant Eagle (7 a.m. – 10 p.m. starting Sunday), Kroger (7 a.m. – 9 p.m. until further notice), King Soopers (7 a.m. – 8 p.m.), Publix (All stores closing at 8 p.m.), QFC (no longer open overnight), Ralphs (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.), and Smith’s Food & Drug (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.).

Walmart

Starting March 15, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. This will help ensure associates can clean and stock products. Stores operating under more reduced hours will keep current hours of operation. https://t.co/xw5GuNFQ0F — Walmart (@Walmart) March 15, 2020

Walmart might be the largest grocery and department chain to shake up hours across their locations. Beginning on Sunday, all of the chain’s 24-hour stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. while other stores will also have reduced hours.

This will continue “until further notice” according to a statement shared by USA Today.

Wegmans

As we work to serve our communities, we ask that everyone please prioritize their most immediate needs. Our doors remain open, and we will continue to be here for you. https://t.co/o6GRiF3Oyj pic.twitter.com/z2P3Ioetc6 — Wegmans Food Markets (@Wegmans) March 14, 2020

The popular chain grocery store and Whole Foods competitor will be closing their stores overnight for cleaning while having varying store hours from state to state according to their official site.

“All New York State stores (excluding Brooklyn) and Erie, Pennsylvania: 6am – 12am

New England, New Jersey, Virginia, Pennsylvania (Excluding Erie), North Carolina stores: 6am – 11pm

Maryland stores: 6am – 10pm

Brooklyn: 7am – 11pm

The Pub By Wegmans (All) – Temporarily Closed

Amore By Wegmans – Temporarily Closed“

Apple

Apple closed all of its retails stores through March 27 due to the coronavirus. This would mean pain and frustration for those looking for repairs or quick fixes for their Apple products. This does however protect the limited staff at these stores and keeps the company from looking harsh.

Urban Outfitters

Oour goal has always been to provide you with safe spaces to come together, laugh and be inspired. In the meantime, we’re here to answer questions, keep you entertained, and to continue to engage with our UO Community however we can. Take care of yourselves. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p5J8kI2XOh — Urban Outfitters (@UrbanOutfitters) March 14, 2020

Urban Outfitters followed Apple’s example by closing all of its stores. This includes Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain, and the namesake stores. This closing will last until March 28 for now.

Sheetz

Please click the link to view an important message from Travis Sheetz: https://t.co/cBAofqaItz — SHEETZ (twitch.tv/SheetzLive) (@sheetz) March 13, 2020

The gas station competitor for Wawa has reached out to customers to calm their fears about using their high-traffic gas stations and convenience stores. According to their main site, each store will expand cleaning procedures and add more hours to the schedule dedicated to “cleaning and sanitizing” their stores.

“This effort is focused on high touch surface areas such as gas pumps, touch-screen order points, counter tops, door handles, cash registers, credit machines and ATMs,” the statement

Liquor Stores

While most liquor stores around the country are privately owned and ran, some are part of the state and facing more scrutiny over their role in the coronavirus strategy. Pennsylvania Liquore Control Board announced on Saturday that the state-owned Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores located in Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware counties will be closing.

By Tuesday, each of these stores will be closing and only orders online and deliveries will be completed.

NOTE ON #COVID19: Virginia ABC wants to assure our customers & partners that the health & safety of our extended community is our priority. Currently, our 388 stores, 10 regional enforcement offices & central office are open, but we recommend customers call before they come. — Virginia ABC (@VirginiaABC) March 13, 2020

Virginia is also adjusting its practices at its ABC stores, urging to customers to call before they come and warning that many stores could close on a case-by-case basis.