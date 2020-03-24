Watch: Miami Spring Breakers Complain About Coronavirus Closures in Cringe-Worthy Video

While many have heeded the warnings of health officials the world over to try and self-isolate to slow the spread of coronavirus, not everyone has been paying attention. While there have been a few dissenters, like the owner of Kid Rock‘s bar in Nashville, who eventually relented. Others, like a group of Spring Breakers in Florida last week, are outright refusing to comply, as noted by CBS News.

“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying”: Spring breakers are still flocking to Miami, despite coronavirus warnings. https://t.co/KoYKI8zNDH pic.twitter.com/rfPfea1LrC — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 18, 2020

In the clip, which first went viral on March 18, a number of college kids went ahead with their spring break as originally planned. While flocking to the beaches of Miami, Florida (or anywhere) is an annual tradition for undergrads, doing so this year not only put themselves but a number of other individuals at potential risk. Namely by ignoring the protocols of social distancing, which could accelerate the spread of coronavirus. Or, as one person in the clip put it, “At the end of the day, I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Incidentally, four students from the University of Tampa had tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Daily Beast. Three of the students are self-quarantining on campus, while one is doing the same at their home.

Currently, The CDC reports that there are 33,404 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., with 400 deaths as of Monday. As the number of reported cases will likely continue to increase, it’s strongly recommended that people stay indoors whenever possible. When inside, wash your hands frequently and cough into your sleeve or elbow. When going outside, make sure it’s only for essentials, and try to maintain a distance of about six feet from others. All of which can help significantly slow the spread and, eventually, help aid a return to normalcy.

While much still isn’t known about coronavirus, there have been some steps forward, as researchers recently discovered that loss of smell and taste could be possible symptoms. Professor Claire Hopkins, who’s also the president of the British Rhinological Society, conducted a where adult subjects experiencing this sensation were told to self-isolate, which Hopkins noted could potentially “contribute to slowing transmission and save lives.”