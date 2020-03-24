Jeff Foxworthy Shaves His Mustache off for First Time in 40 Years Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

If you’re a comedian known for your mustache and you shave it off during a quarantine, you just might be Jeff Foxworthy. The actor and talk show host, most famous for his “You might be a redneck…” routine, has shaved off his iconic ‘stache while self-isolating because of coronavirus, which he revealed in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“First time I’ve shaved my mustache in 40 years… clearly I’m bored in quarantine,” Foxworthy wrote in the caption. His mustache has been part of his look for the better part of four decades, including when he first took to standup comedy back in 1984. It was that year he won the Great Southeastern Laugh-off at Atlanta’s Punchline comedy club, which led to a successful standup career before getting his start in television roughly 10 years later. Needless to say, his fans were quite taken aback by his clean-shaven face.

“Everyone is gonna miss the iconic mustache,” wrote one fan.

“Shaved about 20 years of age, too,” added another.

“Now how about you talk some sense into my husband,” joked a third.

Like a lot of celebrities in recent days, Foxworthy has turned to social media as an outlet to continue to reach fans in an era where gatherings of more than 10 people are strongly discouraged by health officials. Some have used their platforms to try and inform their followers about the importance of social distancing, as well as the need to be there for one another during this unprecedented time.

Of course, not all messages have been quite so uplifting, however. Vanessa Hudgens, for example, posted a video to her Instagram where she seemed to downplay the widespread impact of coronavirus, even calling the likely deaths “inevitable.” After Hudgens’ post was swiftly denounced by the internet at large, the actress apologized, even joining along with her High School Music co-star Ashley Tisdale for a video re-cut of “All in this Together” from the film’s soundtrack.

Others, meanwhile, have taken to call out other behaviors that people are carrying on with despite the need to stay at home as much as possible. Including Dr. Phil McGraw, who denounced people carrying on extra-marital affairs in the middle of a global pandemic on TMZ Live.

“It’s just not having an affair,” McGraw began. “If people are invested in anything, and they’re hedonistic and entitled, then they’re reluctant to give it up. That’s just so selfish and immature that they’re putting people at risk… Everything’s about a sacrifice right now.”