Coronavirus: Grocery Store Chains Installing Plexiglass Barriers at Checkout Lines to Limit Spread

While everyone seems to be self-isolating as much as they can, people are still having to go to the grocery stores and other essential establishments, and as a result, some grocery stores are now installing plexiglass as barriers to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Companies in New England are taking all the precautions they can and have come up with this new idea along with a few other measures to keep people safely separated.

Stop & Shop, Shaw’s and Star Market are all stores who plan on adding the new barriers according to a corporate statement. “Beginning this week we’ll be installing plexiglass shields at each of our registers,” Jennifer Brogan, the spokesperson for Stop & Shop said. “That’s to protect both our cashiers and our customers who are checking out.”

She also added, “We’ll be putting tape on the floor to show customers how far back 6 feet is from the pin pad and how far they should be standing away from other customers while they’re waiting in line.”

Another spokesperson from an Albertsons located in Boise, Idaho, which operates a Shaw’s and Star Market, said their company has plans on installing the new plexiglasses in over 2,200 different stores within the next two weeks. Both companies have encouraged customers and workers to continue separating themselves by 6 feet, explaining that it’s around the length of two grocery carts. They’re also posting up signs reminding their customers to follow these rules.

Another way stores are taking new measures is by only allowing a certain amount of people in the store at one time. This creates a healthy space for social distancing as shoppers gather what they need. Trader Joe’s is one company forcing people to wait in a line outside, while their workers sanitize the carts for their customers before sending them in one-by-one.

Since grocery stores have remained open for the public, they’ve struggled in the last several weeks to keep shelves stocked as families have bought in bulk in efforts of isolating themselves at home as much as possible. However, this has created a struggling situation for these stores as they try and keep up with the new demand. As a result, places like Aldi and Costco are opening their doors for new work because their regular sized staff isn’t enough. This brings new opportunity to hundreds after so many were forced out of work due to their employers temporarily shutting down.