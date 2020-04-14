Coronavirus Expert Claims Concerts Could Be out of the Question Until Fall 2021

The coronavirus pandemic has had a major effect on numerous facets of the entertainment industry. Not only have numerous television and film productions shut down amidst the crisis, but musicians have also been forced to cancel any upcoming tours. If you were looking forward to potentially seeing any tours in the near future, even when this crisis winds down, you might be out of luck. Center For American Progress oncologist and bioethicist Zeke Emanual recently told The New York Times Magazine that big gatherings of people, which includes concerts, may be on hold for quite some time.

“Restarting the economy has to be done in stages, and it does have to start with more physical distancing at a worksite that allows people who are at lower risk to come back,” Emanual told the publication. “Certain kinds of construction, or manufacturing or offices, in which you can maintain six-foot distances are more reasonable to start sooner. Larger gatherings — conferences, concerts, sporting events — when people say they’re going to reschedule this conference or graduation event for October 2020, I have no idea how they think that’s a plausible possibility. I think those things will be the last to return. Realistically, we’re talking fall 2021 at the earliest.”

If you were looking forward to attending a concert that was scheduled to take place sometime this year, you will likely not be able to do so due to the coronavirus crisis. Based on what Emanual shared, the music industry might not be fully back on track, at least when it comes to live entertainment, until the fall of 2021. This global health pandemic has already caused numerous celebrities to cancel some upcoming tour dates. Just recently, on Tuesday, Luke Bryan announced that he would be delaying the release of his upcoming album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, as well as the start of his Proud to Be Right Here tour, which was due to start in May.

“What an incredibly confusing and scary time our world is facing right now, and it is important we continue to follow the guidelines we have been given and do our part to keep everyone safe,” Bryan wrote on Instagram about postponing his tour, while alluding to the coronavirus pandemic. “With that in mind, we are choosing to stay home at this time so we can have fun sharing this music and tour with you this summer. I truly believe that music can provide all forms of emotional connections for everyone and I can’t wait to get on the road and share these new songs with you soon.”