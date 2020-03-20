Coronavirus National Emergency: Donald Trump’s ‘China Virus’ Note Gives Social Media a ‘Sharpie Gate’ Reminder

It appears history has repeated itself, and sooner than expected. On Thursday, a photograph spotted President Donald Trump reading from notes at the daily coronavirus task force press conference.

The issue, however, is the word “corona” was crossed out on the typed version, with the word “Chinese” written over top in Sharpie in Trump’s handwriting, according to NBC News. The president has come under fire before for referring to coronavirus as a “Chinese virus,” which is a phrase he recently doubled down on, claiming on Wednesday that he refers to it by that name because “it comes from China.” He also claimed that the phrase “is not racist at all” and calls it that because he wants “to be accurate.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the criticism continues to come for repeated use of the racist phrase, this particular incident is reminiscent of another issue with the president and his Sharpie: Hurricane Dorian.

In September of 2019, Trump appeared to have altered a weather map that was depicting the path of the storm at the time. Though it was not expected to (and did not) hit the coast of Alabama, the president repeated the claim as factual. It was later dubbed “Sharpie Gate.“

Naturally, people were quick to recall the similarities between the two scenarios.

​

I missed Trump’s press briefing today. Are we nuking the virus yet?



Or Sharpie’ing the virus into Mexico? — Poetic Justice (@PoeticJ59274248) March 20, 2020

The comparisons were more than obvious for some.

​

Trump wanted that racist line drawn. Just as much as the sharpie line he drew during the hurricane previously — FRESH_the_CHEF (@FRESHtheCHEF1) March 17, 2020

I think it’s quite possible that your response to CoronaVirus is worse than Hurricane Maria when you let 3,000 Americans die. #IMPOTUS #TrumpIsIncompetent #Pandumbic — 💁🏼‍♂️Oshka 🏳️‍🌈🌊🌎 ☮️🍕🖖🏼 (@oshkamaloshka) March 19, 2020

Hurricane Dorian struck The Bahamas in late August of 2019, and is regarded as the worst natural disaster in the country’s history.

​

“Chinese Virus”. I didn’t think the Coronavirus was Chinese. Smh. Alabama had a hurricane according to Trump this morning? SMH #coronavirus #DumpTrump2020 — Judy Rose NW (@JudyRoseNW) March 18, 2020

Bet Trump used the very same sharpie to change corobacto Chinese that he used to alter that Alabama hurricane map — Betty Rogers (@BARogers9) March 19, 2020

After striking the Bahamas, the storm moved alongside the east coast of Florida, before eventually turning east.

​

Trump will get his magical “Sharpie” and change the actual number. https://t.co/OoN7KVXnIb — Leverage.linc (@Gorissajoma) March 20, 2020

Remember @realDonaldTrump wanted to deploy a nuke into the last hurricane? I hope he doesnt get the same idea, to eradicate Coronavirus. 😥 — Jo Anne Roberts (@HelenaofTroy60) March 20, 2020

Despite never making landfall in the U.S, a number of states including Florida, Georgia and Virginia (but not Alabama) all declared a national emergency at the time.

​

Bet Trump used the very same sharpie to change corobacto Chinese that he used to alter that Alabama hurricane map — Betty Rogers (@BARogers9) March 19, 2020

Did Trump bring his doctored sharpie map of Alabama getting hit by a hurricane ? I bet FEMA would have had a good laugh. — Dump The Trump (@juan_secada) March 19, 2020

Previously, Trump had been criticized for his handling of Hurricane Maria, which struck Puerto Rico in September of 2017.

​

Trump’s not blowing his racist dog whistle? Look how he used his magic sharpie to rewrite his speech to say Chinese, instead of Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/Yhv18CSVYy — Laurie Fare (@LaurieFare1) March 20, 2020

Is Trump being deliberately racist – it is NOT the ‘Chinese Virus’ He is utterly utterly disgusting and what is he wittering on about hurricanes for??? 🙄🙄🤬🤬🤬 — Dolly (@Conac02) March 18, 2020

According to the CDC, there are more than 10,000 reported cases of coronavirus in the U.S., including all 50 states along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and US Virgin Islands.