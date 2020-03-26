‘Doctors Only Press Conferences’ Trends During Latest White House Coronavirus Briefing

As concerns around coronavirus continue to disrupt day-to-day life for Americans, along with a billion or so others around the world, President Donald Trump‘s near-daily briefings on the matter have left many feeling less than assured about the matter. So much so that Twitter users have rallied around a ‘Doctors Only Press Conferences’ hashtag in order to focus on facts and data, as well as what individuals can do to help protect themselves and others.

After downplaying the outbreak, Trump formally declared a national emergency on March 13, just two days after coronavirus was declared to be a global pandemic by the World Health Organization. However, at his speech in The White House Rose Garden, he brought along a number of CEOs from big-box retail outlets, which, of course, drew its fair share of side-eyed reactions at the time. In the weeks that have followed, which finds many Americans self-isolating to help slow the spread, many have turned to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has been a prominent member of the medical community for decades, as well as a member of Trump’s coronavirus task force. He’s also increasingly refuted some of the president’s less substantiated claims and has helped drive the inspiration for coronavirus briefings that consist only of medical professionals.

All of us when Trump speaks. #DoctorsOnlyPressConferences pic.twitter.com/2gOa3rQ1Jq — We The People Are Pissed Off (@LiddleSavages) March 25, 2020

Trump is reading off different numbers of equipment, trying to emulate President Cuomo. Trump says millions. They need billions. Trump is holding on to the podium, but it’s off balance. So it’s making a tapping sound. Put a coaster down. Amateur hour. #DoctorsOnlyPressConferences — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 25, 2020

On a briefing Wednesday, Fauci said that it’s a real possibility that the coronavirus could become a seasonal issue while stating that the president’s 15-day plan simply wouldn’t be enough to effectively slow coronavirus down.

.@msnbc every media expert agrees that Trump should not be given free air time every night. Stop this crap. #DoctorsOnlyPressConferences — Mitch Wells (@meezatch) March 25, 2020

“Would this possibly become a seasonal cycle thing? I’ve always indicated to you that I think it very well might,” Fauci stated. “And the reason I say that, what we’re starting to see now in the southern hemisphere in southern Africa, in the southern hemisphere countries, we’re having cases that are appearing as they go enter their winter season.”

Dr. Fauci announced that the #coronavirus is “not in control.”



That is the only important fact from today’s regularly scheduled Trump disinformation broadcast session.



Naturally, it didn’t come from the president.



That’s why we need #DoctorsOnlyPressConferences. — Grant Stern (@grantstern) March 26, 2020

“And if in fact, they have a substantial outbreak, it will be inevitable that we need to be prepared that we’ll get a cycle around the second time,” he added.

We don’t want to hear from @realDonaldTrump.



No more attacks on the press.



No more unqualified medical advice.



No more BS.



We want #DoctorsOnlyPressConferences so we can get the facts. — Áine (@AineMairtin) March 26, 2020

What all Networks should do when Trump stars speaking.

#DoctorsOnlyPressConferences pic.twitter.com/dT2ZitejU5 — Rishi Agnihotri (@RishiLand) March 26, 2020

Fauci also spoke about potential treatments. “In addition to the randomized control trial of drugs so that we will have a menu of drugs that we have shown to be affected and shown to be safe,” he added.

I hereby nominate whoever started the #DoctorsOnlyPressConferences trend for the Nobel Peace Prize… — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) March 25, 2020

Fauci was noticeably absent from Monday’s coronavirus briefing, and his return on Tuesday meant many viewers breathed a collective sigh of relief.

We NEED #DoctorsOnlyPressConferences



STAT!!!



(My Dr. Fauci drawing: “Facepalm felt ’round the world”;) pic.twitter.com/69xfT4s0Ng — Jon Lion Fine Art (@jonlionfineart2) March 25, 2020

The virus is scary. But what keeps me up at night worrying is Trump’s incompetence, impulsivity & malevolence. He has bungled the response with delayed testing, inadequate coordination to get supplies and dangerous messaging—and we have to worry he’ll play favorites with states. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) March 26, 2020

Though he’s been in the public eye for a number of years, Fauci first achieved viral fame earlier in March when he facepalmed behind the president as he made a “Deep State” remark — ignoring his own medical advice in the process.