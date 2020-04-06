Watch: Bank Customer Licks and Coughs on Bank Door Over Adjusted Hours

As concerns about coronavirus continue to impact almost every aspect of day-to-day life, some are having a harder time with the adjustments than others. Such was the case outside a bank in Prince George, British Columbia on Wednesday, which had implemented a special window of time for customers who were seniors or otherwise had special needs, as they are still considered to be the most at-risk population for COVID-19. After a man grew irate over learning that he’d arrived during this specific window, he proceeded to lick and cough on the bank’s door before storming off.

“I was waiting patiently in the line up for the bank today and this individual lost his mind and started spitting, coughing and licking the door handle,” said a witness to the event, according to Viral Hog. “Why you may ask? Because TD, along with many other businesses, are devoting the first hour of operations to seniors and people in need. Apparently, this is ‘unacceptable’ and ‘bulls-‘, so buddy decided to make a fuss about it and endanger the lives around him with his actions. The manager and employees handled this situation perfectly. The police have been notified with his license plate number and have been sent a copy of this video.”

Allow special shopping hours for seniors or otherwise at-risk individuals has become increasingly common as nearly every state has implemented some kind of Stay at Home order to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Target, Whole Foods and Dollar General have all implemented the practice, as has Sam’s Club, which is also offering special concierge services for the time being.

“Taking care of members is at the heart of our business,” Lance de la Rosa, Sam’s Club executive vice president and COO, wrote in a statement in March. “We know some members may need extra help during this time. So we’re introducing two new programs to support seniors and those with disabilities or compromised immune systems, to make sure these members have a special experience in the club.”

The current social distancing guidelines, which encourage people to stay home as much as possible, are currently being recommended through the end of April, although given the circumstances, it’s possible that could change. As of Monday, there have been 356,942 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., with 10,524 deaths and 18,999 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins University.