Coronavirus: All the Stores Across the US Temporarily Closing

Due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus, which has officially topped 7,000 reported cases in the U.S., according to the CDC, several retail outlets have temporarily suspended operation. Some governments on a state and local level have already issued mandates closing any public-facing businesses, including bars, movie theaters, gyms and restaurants -- though takeout and delivery is still an option in many cases.

While not all retailers have closed down entirely, a number have made some drastic alterations to business-as-usual. Amazon has suspended warehouse shipments on all "non-essential" items, as well as temporarily halted the sale and shipment of CDs and vinyl. Both Aldi and Walmart will lessen its hours to provide staff with more time to sanitize and re-stock. Several others are adjusting their hours to offer a "seniors only" window of operation, given that they're still considered to be the most susceptible to the disease.

Currently, the federal government is strongly suggesting everyone self-quarantine if possible, as well as engage in social distancing, which is the practice of staying six feet away from others while in public. As an effort to further help slow the spread, here's a rundown of some stores that are closing their doors for the time being, according to ABC News.