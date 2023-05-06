Prince Harry Attends Coronation of Charles III and Camilla

After months of speculation, Prince Harry did, in fact, attend the coronation of Charles III and Camilla. The younger son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana was at Westminster Abbey in London for the massive moment, though he did not have an active role in the ceremony. Harry's brother, Prince William, did actively participate in the coronation ceremony.

Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, was not in attendance. She opted to remain in the U.S. with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. It is Archie's birthday, so she is reportedly planning a party for the 4-year-old royal. This decision to sit out of the coronation obviously also comes after she and Harry alleged racism and other mistreatment from the rest of the royal family, their employees and the U.K. press.

(Photo: TOBY MELVILLE / Getty Images)

The TV coverage of the event is far from over. Details on how to tune in to what's happening in London in honor of the ascension can be found below.

How to watch the royal coronation

(Photo: Ben Stansall – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Other ways to watch

