Camilla Crowned as Queen Consort of the UK in Coronation

Camilla has officially been crowned the Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. The Coronation of Charles III and Camilla was held at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, with the wife of the new monarch ascending alongside him. While she will often be referred to as Queen Camilla, her official title is Queen Consort due to her being the spouse of King Charles III. You can see footage of the exact moment Queen Mary's Crown was bestowed upon Camilla below.

While the royal couple has officially been crowned, the coronation festivities are far from over. Royal events will continue throughout Saturday and into the week, with majot television coverage planned around the world. Notably, there will be a concert celebration featuring Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and other performers on Sunday night. Monday will mark a bank holiday in the U.K. in honor of the coronation.

Prince William, Princess Kate and their children (Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis) were notably in attendance at the coronation. While Prince Harry, Charles' second son with the late Princess Diana, attended the ceremony, Harry's wife Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, remained home in the U.S.

