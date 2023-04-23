'American Idol' Judges Headlining King Charles Coronation Concert

Two American Idol judges will perform during the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7, the day after King Charles III's official coronation. Lionel Richie and Katy Perry will be joined by Andrea Bocelli and the '90s pop group Take That. Although Richie, Perry, and Bocelli are not U.K. natives, the rest of the performing lineup includes acts from all four countries that make up the U.K. Actor Hugh Bonneville will host the concert.

"To share the stage with the other performers at The Coronation Concert is a once-in-a-lifetime event and it will be an honor and a celebration," Richie said in a statement to the BBC on April 14. Richie worked with Charles as the Prince's Trust's first Global Ambassador and chairman of the Global Ambassador Group.

Perry has also served as an ambassador for Charles' British Asian Trust. She worked with other international charities as well, including UNICEF, and established her own Firework Foundation. "I am excited to be performing at the Coronation Concert, and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust's Children's Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking," Perry said.

Bocelli will be joined by Welsh singer Sir Bryn Terfel for a duet. Queen Elizabeth II granted Terfel a knighthood in 2017 for his services to music. He won the 2013 Grammy for Best Opera Recording for the Metropolitan Opera's recording of Richard Wagner's Der Ring des Nibelungen.

"Having sung at numerous events that were connected to the patronages King Charles held as the Prince of Wales, it is an incredible honor to be singing now at the Coronation of His Majesty The King, Charles III," Trefel said. "I am also delighted to be performing at the celebratory concert in Windsor, another opportunity for me to sing with my great friend and colleague, the wonderful Italian tenor, Maestro Andrea Bocelli."

The remaining members of Take That, Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen, will perform at the concert. The Manchester band is best known for their hits "Back for Good," "Never Forget," "Patience," and "Greatest Day." They also performed at the 2012 London Olympic Games closing ceremony. "This will be our first live show since the Odyssey Tour, four years ago in 2019, and what a stage to come back on," the group said. "A huge live band and orchestra, a choir, military drummers, the backdrop of Windsor Castle, and the celebration of a new King. We can't wait."

"Lost Without You" singer Freya Ridings and pianist Alexis Ffrench will also perform. New artists will be announced at a later date. The BBC will air the concert on BBC One. It will also be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds and will be streamed on BBC iPlayer.

King Charles became the U.K.'s new monarch at the time of his mother's death in September, but his coronation will not be until May 6 at Westminster Abbey. This is the first coronation ceremony since Queen Elizabeth II's in 1953. First Lady Jill Biden will officially represent the U.S. at the event.