Cookies Recalled Ahead of the Holidays

Anyone planning to gift their loved ones a gift basket this holiday season might need to find a new present. Just a day after Thanksgiving, gift basket company Wine Country Gift Baskets on Nov. 24 issued a voluntary recall of all gift baskets containing Acorn Baking Company raspberry crème filled cookies due to allergy concerns.

According to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall only includes the Raspberry Crème filled cookies in gift baskets shipped from August 29, 2023 to November 21, 2023. Impacted gift baskets include certain Believe Cookie, Cake and Brownie Collection, Gourmet Bakery Basket, Bakery Bonanza, Brownie, Cookie & Cake Assortment, Brownie, Cookie & Cake Sleigh, Cookie, Brownie and Cake Winter Assortment, Bakery, Coffee & Cocoa Gift Collection, Tis The Season Bakery Gift Box, and Fresh Baked Cookie, Brownie and Cake Collection baskets. Affected lot codes, which can be found on the white label with black print on the bottom of the basket, can be found here. Other food in the baskets is not affected by the recall. The lot code for the cookie is #106052023.

The recall, issued voluntarily, is the result of a labeling error that resulted in some packages of the raspberry crème filled cookies containing hazelnut crème filled cookies. Hazelnut is a tree nut and listed as one of the nine major food allergens. According to Healthline, allergic reactions to tree nuts can range from mild to life-threatening and may appear within a few minutes or up to 30 minutes after exposure. Symptoms include abdominal pain, nausea, trouble swallowing, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, and itching of the mouth, throat, skin, eyes, hands, or other body regions, among others. Tree nut allergies, along with peanut and shellfish allergies, are among the most common causes of anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing.

Wine Country Gift Baskets said it has not any complaints about the recalled gift baskets and there have been no reports of injuries or illnesses. The company noted that an allergen statement on each individual cookie package states, "May Contain Traces of Peanuts, Hazelnuts, Almonds, Sesame, Sulphites," as both the raspberry crème filled cookies and hazelnut crème filled cookies are produced in the same facility.

Due to the health risks associated with the cookies, consumers have been urged to check to see if they have the correct cookie packaged inside. If the package contains a hazelnut crème filled cookie and someone in your household is allergic to tree nuts, the cookie should be thrown away. Consumers who purchased the gift baskets for someone else are encouraged to let them know to check to see if they have the correct cookie packaged inside. In a statement, Wine Country Gift Basket, part of a firm named Houdini Inc., said they are "committed to providing only the highest quality of product and is taking this action out of an abundance of caution in the interest of consumer protection."