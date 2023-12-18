Quaker Recalls Granola Bars and Cereal Recalled Over Serious Health Hazard

Quaker is recalling its granola and granola cereals, with the FDA citing a "possible health risk" in the company announcement. According to the release, the recall was published on Dec. 15, 2023, and focuses on potential salmonella contamination.

"Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain," the recall reads. "In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis."

The recall is for products across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. It also affects other territories like Guam and Saipan. If any consumers own any of these products, they should dispose of them. It is only for the products listed on the recall and no other Quaker products have been affected.

Some of the affected products include the Quaker Big Chewy Bars, including chocolate chip, peanut butter chocolate chip, cookie dough, holiday-themed mini-bars, and a few others. Quaker granola products like the cereal have also been recalled, while other bars included in several snack boxes are listed. The full list can be read over here and it is extensive.

The products recalled have best-by dates up to August 2024, with the earliest best-by date landing in March. If you own any of them, you should dispose of them safely. You should also reach out to Quaker Customer Relations at 1-800-492-9322 or head over to Quaker's granola recall website to report their products, get additional information, and obtain reimbursement for the product.

Again, the products affected by the recall are only those listed on Quaker's release. Check the full list here and follow through with Quaker's instructions above.