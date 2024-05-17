Meghan Markle Wears Special Accessory That Belonged to Princess Diana

The Duchess of Sussex wore a diamond cross necklace that once belonged to her late mother-in-law.

Meghan Markle often pays tribute to he husband Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana, and she's done it again by wearing a special accessory that belonged to her late mother-in-law.

PEOPLE reports that during her recent trip to Nigeria, Markle honored Princess Diana's memory by wearing a necklace — gifted to her by Harry — featuring a diamond cross on a gold chain. Markle wore the necklace, which belonged to Diana, to a reception for military families in Abuja.

Diana and then-Prince Charles wed in 1981 and divorced in 1996. They shared two children: Prince William and Prince Harry. Diana died the following year — on Aug. 31, 1997 — when a car she was traveling in crashed in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris.

Two other passengers — Diana's partner Dodi Fayed and the driver Henri Paul — were also killed. Notably, Diana's bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones survived the crash. Harry, was 12 years old at the time of his mother's tragic death. His older brother, William, was 15.

Both sons have committed to carrying on her legacy of outreach in the years since her death, with Harry issuing a heartfelt statement on World Aids day to commemorate his mother's work with people living with the illness.

"On this World AIDS Day we [recognize] the 40 years that have shaped life for many," Harry wrote. "We [honor] those whose lives have been cut short and reaffirm our commitment to a scientific community that has worked tirelessly against this disease." He continued, "My mother would be deeply grateful for everything you stand for and have accomplished. We all share that gratitude, so thank you."