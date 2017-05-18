Conor McGregor In To Fight Floyd Mayweather

UFC champion Conor McGregor says he signed a “record-breaking deal” to fight against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

“The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on,” the Irish fighter said in a statement to Themaclife.com. “Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await [Mayweather’s adviser] Al Haymon and his boxer’s signature in the coming days.”

On Thursday morning, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to speak out about the deal. He shared a photo with his newborn son lying in between his UFC championship belts and wrote in the caption: “Let’s go get some boxing ones now son.”

UFC president Dana White spoke out on TNT to confirm that McGregor signed his end of the bargain.

“The McGregor side is done,” White said. “I’m starting to work on the Mayweather side now.

Even though Conor McGregor is all set to challenge Mayweather the ring, Dana White still isn’t entirely convinced sure that the fight will happen.

“I’m not saying the fight will happen, but I’ve got one side done,” he said. “Now it’s time to work on the other. If we can come to a deal with Haymon and Mayweather, the fight’s gonna happen.”

Dana White also revealed that the match would be “straight-up boxing,” as opposed to mixed martial arts style that McGregor is used to in the octagon.

Let’s go get some boxing ones now son. pic.twitter.com/KwBkFriTto — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 18, 2017

On Wednesday, Floyd Mayweather addressed the fight. He says that he was waiting to hear further information from White and McGregor.

“I’m not here to throw anybody under the bus, [and] I can’t sit here and say that they are waiting on us,” Mayweather said according to ESPN. “I’m not saying that. And we’re not waiting on them.”

He continued by saying: “I have a team for [negotiating], but as soon as their side [UFC] communicates with our side, then the fight will happen.”

Dana White says that there are no hard deadlines for the date of the fight. However, he did add that Conor McGregor wants to take part in two fights this year.

“He wants to fight twice this year and one of those fights to be Floyd, if possible,” White said.

Mayweather explained that the only fight that will make him come out of retirement is the bout with McGregor.

“There’s only one fight that makes business sense,” Mayweather said. “I came out of retirement because I’m a businessman and I want to give the world what they want to see.

“McGregor’s a fighter. I’m a fighter. This is what the fight fans and MMA fans want to see.”

