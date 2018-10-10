Conor McGregor Dons Black Eye in New Photo After UFC 229 Loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor is now donning a black eye after his UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, as seen in a new photo.

In the picture shared to Twitter, McGregor is seen holding a drink and sporting the shiner.

“We lost the match but won the battle. The war goes on,” he captioned the photo.

The war goes on. pic.twitter.com/CRtPaGfOnn — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 8, 2018

After he posted the photo, some of McGregor’s fans turned up to show him support by tweeting back to him.

“Fact of the matter is [Nurmagomedov] had to win by wrestling couldn’t knock [McGregor] out couldn’t even hurt him and only tagged him once what it shows is what a weak fighter he really is,” one fan said, summing up the sentiments of most of McGregor’s fans.

Yep lost fight due to khabib laying on him for nearly 3 rounds, won the battle as khabib has finally been exposed for being a dirty wee rat along with his team after trying to big himself up being this setting examples for kids and all that crap ! He’s a thug and deserves a ban — Davy Wright (@DavyWright4) October 8, 2018

One person who saw the fight and was not pleased with the chaos that ensued outside of the ring was UFC Legend Chuck Liddell, who called the post-fight brawl a “huge embarrassment to the sport.”

“Incredible performance by both fighters Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, But to end it like they did was a huge embarrassment to the sport,” Liddell wrote in a statement shared to Instagram.

“We (fighters) are sportsmen and champions and we should hold ourselves to a higher standard. We owe it to our fans and the sport itself,” he then added. “I don’t know when things started turning into some kind of shit show?!!!”

“Unfortunately, when you allow more and more B.S. during weigh ins and outside of fights; You only slap fighters on the wrist for acting like barbarians and then offer them bigger contracts and reward them for this behavior,” Liddell went on to say. “There is no penalty for their actions and it condones this type of behavior and consequently our sport loses its sacred respect.”

No official McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov rematch has been announced at this time, but reports have indicated that it is very possible.