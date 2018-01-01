The Zodiac Sign You’ll Have the Best Sex With

We’ve all heard of which zodiac signs to avoid when dating, but have you ever thought of how your star sign could be affecting your sex life?

Below you’ll find details on how your star affects you between the sheets, and which signs to look for when searching for that special partner.

Capricorn (December 22- January 19)

Your style: Capricorns are extremely sexual and sensual, and your serious side means that sex is always full of passion and intensity. You also love being courted and seduced.

Sexual match: Cancer

Aquarius (January 20- February 18)

Your style: Aquarians are suggestible and with your uninhibited nature comes openness to new ideas in the bedroom.

Sexual match: Sagittarius

Pisces (February 19- March 20)

Your style: Pisces have rich imaginations, get along well with all kinds of people and love focusing on others’ pleasure, making you an exciting and devoted partner to be with in the bedroom.

Sexual match: Virgo

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Your style: Aries are aggressive and assertive and delight in the pursuit of their partner, so you focus more on immediate gratification and love a challenge in the bedroom.

Sexual match: Gemini

Taurus (April 20- May 20)

Your style: Tauri are sensual and crave touch and arousal more than the experience of sex itself, meaning that the scents, sounds, and feeling of sex is more important to you than the big finish.

Sexual match: Scorpio

Gemini (May 21- June 21)

Your style: Geminis have an open and easy-going nature, which means you love to experiment and are always up for trying new things, including sex in unexpected places.

Sexual match: Aries

Cancer (June 22- July 22)

Your style: Cancers are passionate, creative and sensual, but your constantly changing nature means you need to be wooed before you can settle into any bedroom activity.

Sexual match: Capricorn

Leo (July 23- August 22)

Your style: Leos are eager to please, meaning you love getting positive feedback and appreciation in the bedroom. Leos also have a consistent sex drive, meaning that you’re always ready to go.

Sexual match: Libra

Virgo (August 23- September 22)

Your style: Despite the name, Virgos are anything but chaste. Virgos can be sexual and sensual, and their attention to detail is something any partner would appreciate.

Sexual match: Pisces

Libra (September 23- October 22)

Your style: Libras are artistic and considered one of the more refined zodiac signs, meaning that you need your romantic encounters to be filled with dramatic extras like music, candles and lingerie.

Sexual match: Leo

Scorpio (October 23- November 21)

Your style: Scorpios are a highly sexual sign with a reputation for being passionate and lustful. Your strong emotions also mean that, combined with this sexuality, you have trouble reigning in your desires.

Sexual match: Taurus

Sagittarius (November 22- December 21)

Your style: Sagittarians are adventurous thrill-seekers with short attention spans, meaning that you need someone to keep you on your toes in the bedroom.

Sexual match: Aquarius

Article written by: Emily Keyes. Follow her here.