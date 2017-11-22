Colorado Teen Stabs Former Schoolmate to Death, Had Sister on ‘Death List’

A Colorado teenager accused in the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old woman allegedly kept a “death list” in his bedroom that included the victim’s younger sister.

On Saturday, Makayla Grote was found in the stairwell of her Longmont, Colorado apartment complex suffering from stab wounds to her head and chest, the Longmont Times Call reported. She was rushed to a local hospital where she later died. The suspect was located seven hours later in a vehicle with homemade bombs in his possession.

The 15-year-old boy accused of Grote’s murder was allegedly seen outside the apartment complex on the morning the incident occurred. He returned later that evening with a hunting knife. After stabbing Grote, he attempted to attack her sister as well, who locked herself in a room within the apartment.

During a court hearing on Monday, Boulder County Deputy District Attorney Michael Foote said that authorities had discovered a “death list” in the suspect’s bedroom. Makayla Grote’s younger sister’s name was allegedly at the top of the list, and when the suspect was found, he was less than a mile from the third person on the list.

This isn’t the first time that police had heard of the death list, nor is it the first time the 15-year-old, who is not being identified because he is a juvenile, had contact with Grote’s younger sister. Officials were first made aware of the death list in October after the boy had allegedly sent threatening texts to Grote’s sister.

“I would like to share that this tragedy is particularly heartbreaking because so many people on so many different levels worked to help the accused student as well as protect all our students,” a Green Mountain High spokeswoman told the Times Call after Grote’s death. “Our hearts go out to the Grote family for their unimaginable loss.”

The suspect, who is not being tried as an adult, remains behind bars on suspicion of first-degree murder.