College Students Charged With Hazing Frat Pledges

Twenty-one students from a New York college were charged with hazing pledges to their fraternity by putting them through immense abuse and demeaning behavior.

An NBC News affiliate reports that the State University of New York at Plattsburgh authorities says campus police were told Sept. 29 that “pledges to the Pi Alpha Nu fraternity had been subjected to demeaning and abusive behavior.”

The behavior involved vomiting and urinating on the pledges, forcing them to drink large quantities of alcohol, and having them eat off the floor. They were also hit on the buttocks with paddles.

The university has since suspended the activities of the fraternity, while university police run a joint investigation with the Plattsburgh City Police. They will also work with the Clinton County District Attorney’s office in bringing forth the charges.

Officials from the university say the charges include “hazing in the first degree, criminal nuisance in the second degree and unlawfully dealing with a child,” which relates to the charge of providing alcohol to those under the age of 21.

Police allege that the abuse first happened off-campus in February and then this past September. Six former Plattsburgh students are expected to be charged.

SUNY Plattsburgh President John Ettling said in a statement that the university will “not tolerate hazing in any form.”

“We will continue to raise awareness and create a culture where these types of behaviors are not present,” Ettling said, adding they will prosecute this manner criminally.

Court appearances for the students will take place in November at different times. A separate judicial campus review is currently underway to determine the future of the fraternity and its enrollment status.