Winter Storm Will Make East Coast Feel Like Mars

The east coast’s winter weather is literally out of this world.

A “bomb cyclone” is expected to hit the Northeast this week, threatening hurricane-force winds on top of already-freezing temperatures that rival the conditions on Mars.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The “bomb cyclone,” which occurs following an area of rapidly falling low pressure, is anticipated to strike on Thursday. Its blistering conditions will likely dump six to 12 inches of snow in the New England region and will blast the area with 40- to 60-mph wind gusts.

By the end of the week, parts of the Northeast will experience temperatures colder than on Mars, which boasted a high of -2 degrees Fahrenheit at last check, according to CNN.

Weather observer Taylor Regan said that at New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Observatory, temperatures will plunge to -35 degrees Friday night into Saturday.

Northeastern dwellers are somewhat privy to chilly winter conditions, but in parts of the Southeast, unusually cold temperatures are puzzling — and freezing — residents.

In Tallahassee, Florida, the first measurable snowfall since 1989 hit the area on Wednesday, forcing closures of schools, businesses and highways. Many tourist areas, like Orlando’s water parks, were forced to close and authorities were prompted to open dozens of emergency shelters.

A state of emergency was declared Tuesday in 28 coastal counties by Georgia Governor Nathan Deal, who issued the warning as a precaution ahead of Wednesday’s storm.

The National Weather Service in Charleston, South Carolina said its palm trees will likely be blanketed in ice and snow this week, which could knock down power lines. The area is predicted to see four inches of snowfall Wednesday night, the most single-day accumulation since 1989.

From Maine to Florida, every East Coast state has at least one weather advisory, winter storm watch, winter storm warning or blizzard warning, totaling 1,500 miles of severe weather alerts.

At least 12 people have died in the U.S. this week in relation to the chilling temperatures.