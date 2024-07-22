'CocoMelon' Toy Recalled for Serious Danger

Parents are being urged to "immediately" take a popular Cocomelon toy away from children due to safety concerns. The CocoMelon JJ Interactive Learning Doll has been recalled and is being pulled from store shelves amid concerns that the beloved toy poses a choking risk to children.

Just Play issued the recall on June 18 after it was determined that the toy "does not meet the requirements of the Toys (Safety) Regulations 2011," guidance that set out the essential safety requirements that a toy must meet before it can be placed on the market in Great Britain. The issue has to do with the seaming on the toy, with a notice shared by the UK's the Office for Product Safety and Standards, part of the Department for Business and Trade, noting that "if a child presses the sewn seams of the doll with sufficient force, the seams could give way, providing the child with access to the internal stuffing material. Should the child mouth or swallow the stuffing material, they may choke."

Due to the choking hazard, a recall was immediately issued affecting CocoMelon JJ Interactive Learning Dolls sold in the UK and the European Union. The toy, based on the popular children's show, is an interactive Cocomelon doll. The doll is packaged in a red cardboard and clear plastic box. Dolls affected by the recall have the item number 96112 and bardcode 8056379128359.

The toy is now being pulled from store shelves, and consumers who purchased it have been urged to "stop using it immediately. The toy should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. A receipt is not required.

The toy is based on Cocomelon, one of the most popular entities in children's entertainment. Cocomelon began with the Cocomelon YouTube channel in 2006, producing nursery rhymes and original children's songs. In 2016, the channel reached 1 million followers after it began to use their Pixarsequele 3D animation art style, and it has continued to grow ever since. The Cocomelon YouTube channel has since gone on to spawn the original series Cocomelon Lane, as well as a Netflix original series, with Cocomelon programming also airing on Universal Kids, Cartoon Network's Cartoonito, and more. The title centers around Cocomelon JJ and his siblings as they embark on "fun relatable adventures."