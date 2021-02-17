PewDiePie's Cocomelon Diss Song 'Coco,' Explained

✖

YouTube star PewdiePie has some beef with beloved children's YouTube channel Cocomelon, and he recently took it to a whole new level. On Valentine's Day, the Swedish YouTube star, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, released the diss track "Coco," which puts the animated series on blast. But what exactly does the new song mean and why did PewDiePie take aim at an otherwise innocent target?

PewDiePie first teased he would be releasing the song on Feb. 8 before dropping the song just days later alongside a nearly four-minute-long music video. Upon its release, "Coco" immediately began trending on Twitter, with the song taking aim at Cocomelon at the very beginning with lyrics like, "Here is the story that I'm tellin' / What is it? / About a stupid f–in' bitch-ass melon." He goes on to sing that Coco is "f–in' with my mojo-jo-jo-jo," and later, "Coco in a chokehold, I go loco if you want me to / Ga-ga-ga-ga-ga-ga-gee, you ain't f–in' passin' me." Lyrics also include, "Yeah, I saw your shit, ew, fuckin' cringe (Ew) / It's not even funny and your head is really big (why?)."

Although the song sparked some confusion, the diss track was actually a jab at the comedic long-running feud PewDiePie has with CocoMelon, another YouTube channel that produces nursery rhymes. The Cocomelon YouTube channel was created in 2006. The channel remained relatively unknown until late 2016, when it reached 1 million followers after it began to use their Pixarsequele 3D animation art style. Between 2017 and 2019, the channel saw immense growth and threatened to surpass PewDiePie as the most-followed YouTube channel.

In one video, the content creator expressed his disbelief at the quick growth, stating, "They manage to get more views in 10 videos than the population of the Earth." In June 2019, he jokingly called on his rival, T-Series, "to join forces to defeat this evil! They are gonna take over both of us, unless we join forces." Since then, the beef has become a meme, with PewDiePie playing into it with the "Coco" track. In the comments section of the video, he suggested the beef had finally been put to rest, writing, "This is the long awaited finale of the coco meme and the intros, now on to the next!"

Cocomelon was not the only target in Coco. Elsewhere in the song, the YouTuber called out 6ix9ine, singing, "Don't tell your mama, don't be a f–king snitch / Don't be like 6ix9inе, that rainbow f–in' b–." He also took aim at Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling with the lyrics, "I'll spoil Harry Potter, wait, J.K. already did that."