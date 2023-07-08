Hershey's Recall: What to Know

There is some not-too-sweet news over at The Hershey Company. Hershey's was recently hit with a concerning recall. While the company is mainly known for its chocolate candy bars and Hershey's Kisses candies, they are also the go-to brand for sweet syrup products in many households and businesses. However, one of the company's syrups has been recalled, according to a government agency announcement.

Hershey's Syrup Indulgent Caramel Flavor has been recalled by Food Standards Australia & New Zealand, those countries' equivalent to the FDA. It's unclear if any other countries will follow suit as of press time, but Food Standards notes the recalled product originated in the U.S.

(Photo: Hershey's)

The recall stems from an undeclared allergen in one batch of Hershey's Syrup Indulgent Caramel Flavor products. The syrups apparently contain milk, but the manufacturer did not declare dairy was present on the label. As Food Standards notes, "Any consumers who have a (milk) allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed."

The affected batch number is 60L13B2. The bottles of syrup cana also be identified with a "Best Before" expiration date of November 2024 (formatted as 11 2024). Those with a milk allergy should return the product to the point of purchase. The syrup was apparently sold at Woolworths, Coles, IGAs and other convenience stores/independent grocers throughout Australia. South Australian Drakes also carried the product. Amazon.com handled online sales of Hershey's Syrup Indulgent Caramel Flavor in the region.

Food Standards notes that the Australian recall is being handled by Stuart Alexander and Co PL, which can be contacted at https://www.stuartalexander.com.au or by phone at 1800 18 84 84. A recall flyer can be found here.

U.S. shoppers should stay tuned to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration website to see if the Hershey's Syrup Indulgent Caramel Flavor recall extends stateside. We here at PopCulture.com typically keep tabs on recalls worldwide, so you can also just stay tuned to our Trending page for updates.