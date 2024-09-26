Coca-Cola Discontinues Major Flavor: Say Goodbye to Spiced

After just seven months on the market, Coca-Cola has decided to discontinue its Coca-Cola Spiced and Coca-Cola Spiced Zero Sugar flavors. The flavors were previously described as "new and permanent." In an official statement as reported by The Associated Press, the soda brand said: "We're always looking at what our consumers like and adjusting our range of products," the Atlanta-based company said in a statement.

Official sale of the flavors began in the U.S. and Canada on Feb. 19. It was the first new flavor added to its North American portfolio in three years. As for why they decided to discontinue the flavors this soon, there was no immediate reason given. However, it's seemingly due to low sales and dissatisfaction over the flavors, with customers complaining it tastes more like raspberry than spice.

Additionally, AP notes it could have hit the shelves too quickly and without proper taste tests. Coca-Cola's North American marketing chief Shakir Moin told The Associated Press in February that the flavor was developed in just seven weeks. It typically takes the soda giant years to develop new flavors and products.

At the time, they stood by their decision to release it so soon. "Consumers are moving faster. The market is moving forward faster. We've got to be faster than the speed of the market," Moin said in the statement at the time.

Per CBS News, Coca-Cola is up against fierce new bands with healthier alternatives for those who want a pop. Newer brands that are trending include Olipop, Poppi and Culture Pop.

They have found success however with brand partnerships with other legacy brands and with celebrity endorsements. Coca-Cola has released limited-edition flavors as twists on its regular formulas. Recent ones include Coca-Cola Oreo and Coca-Cola Marshmello — a collaboration with Grammy-nominated artist Marshmello, which flew off the shelves.