Coca-Cola Announces Coffee-Flavored Coke

Coca-Cola has released another product in its beverage collection for those who just can’t get enough of their coffee.

Joining a long list of exclusive flavors from the likes of Black Cherry to Vanilla, the iconic cola company announced this week they have released a limited edition caffeinated beverage called Coca-Cola Coffee Plus No Sugar.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A post shared by Sophia Payumo (@sophiamina_) on Sep 22, 2017 at 2:42am PDT

Unfortunately, for Coke-loving Americans, this new diet drink will not be made available in the United States at this time. Launching this past summer in Japan and soon to be launching in Australia for a limited time, the cola is said to perfect for those afternoon pick-me-ups.

In an interview with The Independent, Coca-Cola spokesperson, Lisa Winn said that the people of Australia have had a long “love affair with coffee,” so it was only a matter of time until they provided customers with what they wanted.

According to a statement from Coca-Cola, the new coffee cola “combines the traditional taste [of the classic version] with “a dash of real coffee from Brazil” and “subtle caramel undertones.”

Coca-Cola Plus Coffee is not the most caffeinated pop out there though. It only contains 14 mg of caffeine per 100ml, which is more caffeine than regular Coca-Cola, which clocks in 9 mg, but actually much less than a cappuccino with 43 mg.

Photo credit: Instagram / @cocacolaaus