Coachella Woman Caught on Camera Dumping Newborn Puppies in Hot Dumpster

Authorities are currently searching for a woman who was spotted putting a bag full of puppies into a dumpster in Coachella Valley, California.

A woman was caught by security cameras allegedly dropping seven newborn puppies into a dumpster near the Coachella music festival on Thursday. The footage, published by CBS News, shows her pulling up to the dumpsters in her Jeep, looking around briefly and then depositing the dogs inside.

Luckily, a man discovered the puppies not long after while rummaging through the dumpster. He reported the animals to police, who brought in the proper authorities. The woman abandoned the puppies at around 1 p.m., and local police reportedly arrived on the scene at 2 p.m.

“The Good Samaritan played a major role in saving these puppies’ lives,” Riverside County Animal Service Commander Chris Mayer said. “His actions were humane and heroic.”

Authorities pointed out that it was about 90 degrees out on Thursday, so if the puppies had not been found quickly they could have been severely injured by the heat. On top of that, they were judged to be about three days old.

The dogs are terrier mixes, all apparently recently born. All seven survived the ordeal and are now in the care of a rescue organization based in Sourthern California. Mayer condemned the woman for abandoning them, saying that there is no reasonable excuse for the cruel treatment.

“There is no excuse for dumping puppies,” he said. “Especially in today’s age when we or other shelters would be willing to get these animals to foster parents or rescue partners. This was a shameful act.”

Police are now searching for the woman, who can be seen with some clarity on the security footage obtained by local CBS News affiliate KESQ. Meanwhile, on social media, users are calling for swift punishments.

“This made me feel both enraged and saddened,” one person tweeted. “People are sick. Hope these sweethearts aren’t traumatized and I pray the mommy is ok.”

“Animal abuse should be a FELONY nationwide,” wrote another. “Cruelty like this cannot go unpunished. Psychos often start their sadistic reign of terror on small animals before moving onto people. This heartless, evil b— has a very special place in hell awaiting her for what she did to the pups.”

“I’m hoping info can be taken from photos to identify her. Maybe the license plate was caught from another angle as she drove up or away from the dumpster,” a third person commented. “I’m sure that mama dog is sick with worry in addition to swollen, painful tits… and possibly other horrible treatment.”