CNN Reporter Arrested in Minneapolis Amid George Floyd Protests Was Not Staged

In the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who was arrested and pinned down by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, looters took to the streets of the city to protest against police brutality. AT 5:11. a.m. local time, CNN reporter Omar Jimenez and his crew, who were covering another arrest, were arrested themselves by police in riot gear. Following the incident, social media users took to various platforms to air their frustrations, but some questioned if it was a staged event.

Here's the full video of @CNN's crew being detained and arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol, live on @NewDay.pic.twitter.com/rmq1nutOiR — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 29, 2020

It was confirmed by the state patrol in a tweet that the CNN crew was arrested and later released once their identities were confirmed, however, arguments have erupted on not only why they were arrested in the first place since the crew identified themselves and were cooperative, but if it was staged as well. "Suggesting events this morning were staged shows you know nothing about covering news in real time. CNN employees (and other outlets) get harassed just for having a logo on their gear - even when they are working on projects non news related. These are real people with families," one person wrote via Twitter, as several others defended the media.

Just a few minutes before Jimenez and his crew were arrested, he was reporting live on an arrest that was taking place in the area near a city police department precinct that protesters lit on fire late Thursday night, forcing officers to abandon the building. About a block away, a fire was burning at a four story building that had contained restaurants. Jimenez was standing in front of a long line of police officers that were dressed in riot gear, and shortly after the CNN crew filmed the arrest, officers started closing in on the film crew. As seen in the Twitter video above, Jiminez did identify himself and his crew as the were willing to cooperate with officers.

"We can move back to where you'd like. We can move back to where you'd like here. we are live on the air at the moment," the reporter clearly stated. "This is the four of us. We are one team. Just put us back where you want us. We're getting out of your way. So just let us know. Wherever you'd want us, we will go. We were just getting out of your way when you were advancing through the intersection. Let us know, and we've got you." Shortly after, two officers said, "You are under arrest."