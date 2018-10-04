Clemson Football Player C.J. Fuller Dead at 22

Former Clemson University football player C.J. Fuller has died, according to the university. He was 22.

The school announced the tragic news on its website Wednesday evening.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with C.J.’s family,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. “I’ve known C.J. a long time and watched him grow up through the Easley rec leagues [in South Carolina] all the way through Easley High School. I’m proud of what he accomplished as a Clemson Tiger, most of all his accomplishment of being a Clemson graduate. Our deepest condolences and the thoughts of our program are with his family this evening. May he rest in peace.”

“Our program is heartbroken this evening to learn of the passing of C.J. Fuller,” the school tweeted.

Our program is heartbroken this evening to learn of the passing of C.J. Fuller.//t.co/jWVj4DzFBm — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 4, 2018

The cause of death is unclear, as the university did not say how he died. Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley told the Greenville News that Fuller died at Greenville Memorial Hospital after being transported from a family member’s home. Kelley refused to give any other details on his death until the autopsy is complete. She told The State newspaper that autopsy results will take six to eight weeks.

Fuller, who was a running back on Clemson’s 2016 National Championship team, played in 43 games for the Tigers across the 2015-2017 seasons after redshirting during the 2014 season. With 147 career carries for 599 yards, four rushing touchdowns and 18 passes for 155 yards and two receiving touchdowns, he helped Clemson get to three ACC Championships and College Football Playoff appearances.

College football fans will remember his 30-yard touchdown reception in a 31-0 win against Ohio State in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl in the national semifinal.

ESPN reports that Fuller opened the 2017 season as a starter for Clemson but was passed on the depth chart. In February 2018, he announced his plans to play elsewhere as a graduate transfer.

The news outlet also reports that Fuller was accused of robbing someone at gunpoint after allegedly forcing his way into a person’s apartment in downtown Clemson.

Many of Fuller’s teammates, including Buffalo Bills player Shaq Lawson, took to social media to grieve their loss.

“My brother I am hurting right now. Somebody wake me up from this nightmare. My brother was supposed to come see me tomorrow. I love you bruh until we meet again,” Lawson wrote on Instagram.